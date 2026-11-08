A massive fire broke out at a four-storey plastic goods manufacturing factory in Haryana's Sonipat. Firefighters soon rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The fire broke out at Placero International Private Limited, a water bottle manufacturing factory. Flames reached the factory's upper floors. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. According to the preliminary information, the fire department received information at around 5 am that a fire had broken out in a plastic goods manufacturing factory located near the Delhi border in Kundli.

Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and informed fire tenders from other stations too to prevent the fire.

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Multiple teams reached the spot

According to reports, firefighters are attempting to control the fire with the help of 10-12 fire tenders. Due to the intensity of the fire, rescue workers are still unable to enter the factory even after five hours. According to firefighters at the scene, the fire engulfed major parts of the factory. It became much more difficult to extinguish the fire inside, as plastic materials were present inside the property.