An Indigo flight from Kolkata suffered an engine failure on Tuesday night, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing at the Chennai Airport amid a full emergency. As per reports, the flight's left engine malfunctioned just before landing.

According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, IndiGo flight 6E-723 was carrying 224 people from Kolkata to Chennai. The aircraft declared a full emergency at 11:29 pm on August 11.

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Earlier in July, an IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the aircraft's cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely with all passengers and crew members.

The flight, 6E 1452, was carrying 194 passengers when the crew reportedly detected smoke in the cargo hold and alerted air traffic control. Airport emergency services were placed on standby in line with standard operating procedures after a full emergency was declared.