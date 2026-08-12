- IndiGo flight 6E-723 from Kolkata suffered engine failure.
- Emergency landing declared at Chennai airport late Tuesday night.
- Left engine malfunctioned just before landing with 224 people.
An Indigo flight from Kolkata suffered an engine failure on Tuesday night, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing at the Chennai Airport amid a full emergency. As per reports, the flight's left engine malfunctioned just before landing.
According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, IndiGo flight 6E-723 was carrying 224 people from Kolkata to Chennai. The aircraft declared a full emergency at 11:29 pm on August 11.
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Earlier in July, an IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the aircraft's cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely with all passengers and crew members.
The flight, 6E 1452, was carrying 194 passengers when the crew reportedly detected smoke in the cargo hold and alerted air traffic control. Airport emergency services were placed on standby in line with standard operating procedures after a full emergency was declared.
The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and an investigation was initiated to determine what triggered the incident.
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In May, an IndiGo flight travelling from Hyderabad to Chandigarh had to be evacuated after a passenger's power bank caught fire, filling the cabin with smoke.
The aircraft, carrying 198 passengers and six crew members, had landed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and was taxiing towards the parking stand when a passenger informed the cabin crew about the fire.
The crew quickly extinguished the fire, but smoke had already spread throughout the cabin, prompting an emergency evacuation using inflatable slides. One passenger suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, while everyone else on board was safely evacuated.