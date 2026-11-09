Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad reaffirmed on Monday the state's findings, which indicate that petrol samples contained over 20 per cent ethanol. He dismissed the oil companies' results, questioning the conditions under which these companies tested and certified their own products. Arshad emphasised that the testing was conducted by NABL-accredited and ISO-certified third-party laboratories.

This statement follows the intensified controversies surrounding the state government's fuel-testing results released on Friday. Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, argued that the oil companies were using excess ethanol, crossing the prescribed limit. The row had intensified since then with Arshad questioning where ethanol was introduced unofficially.

Authorities in Karnataka said on November 6 that tests had detected ethanol concentrations above 20 per cent in several petrol samples, raising concerns about potential financial losses to motorists. ALSO READ: Karnataka 31% Ethanol Blending Row: DK Shivakumar Rejects State's Role, Minister To Reveal Records Tomorrow It had collected 63 samples across Karnataka from companies including Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Shell. The samples were initially sent to the companies’ laboratories, along with questions seeking details of their ethanol content. The LOP last Saturday cited samples collected from seven districts to question both public sector and private oil companies.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Petrol Chori’ Rahul Gandhi stated out of 14, 11 samples tested at an accredited laboratory contained more than 20 per cent ethanol. Sharing a post on X, Gandhi allegedly accused oil companies of “petrol chori” from public’s cars and questioned the transparency of their testing processes. In a post on X, Gandhi stated that "E20 turned into 420", alleging that petrol was being stolen from public vehicles, referencing Section 420 of the former Indian Penal Code concerning cheating.

What did Kumaraswamy say on higher blending? Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy stated that he has observed plans and discussions within the Central Government over the past three to four months to increase ethanol blending in petrol from 20 per cent to 30 per cent, noting that certain departmental decisions regarding the target had already been initiated.

Arshad questioned whether the remarks pointed to a larger plan to increase ethanol blending unofficially. Tagging Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil, he wrote on X, “Now connect the dots." The union Minister's remarks referred to plans for higher blending. However, they do not establish that oil companies have implemented a 30 per cent blend.