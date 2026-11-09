A dispute over bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Badoli, Himachal Pradesh's Una district, turned violent on Sunday night, allegedly leaving a man so enraged that he ran over his neighbours with his Thar SUV, killing a couple and injuring two others.

According to Jagran.com, the dispute began between two minor children over bursting firecrackers in Ward 4 of Badoli, under the jurisdiction of the Una police station. However, it soon escalated into a violent confrontation between two families, involving sharp-edged weapons.

The deceased have been identified as Omkar Singh and his wife, Pooja, residents of Badoli. Two other members of the neighbouring family were also injured in the incident. The incident began around 10 pm on Sunday. At around 11:30 pm, Jarnail Singh, who sells second-hand cars, was taking his injured son, Keshav, to the hospital in his Thar SUV when Omkar Singh and Pooja allegedly blocked his way. In a fit of rage, Jarnail allegedly drove the vehicle over the couple, killing them.

ALSO READ: Delhi Diwali Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Anar' Firecracker Explodes In His Hand In Narela Angered by the incident, locals allegedly thrashed Jarnail Singh, who also sustained serious injuries. With the help of the police and others, he was taken to the Regional Hospital in Una and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment. Cross FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, PTI reported. The accused is undergoing treatment and is yet to be arrested. ALSO READ: '25 Years Of Pollution': BJP Blames Previous AAP, Congress Govts As Delhi Turns Gas Chamber After Diwali The two families reportedly had a history of disputes. They were celebrating Diwali on Sunday evening when an argument over firecrackers broke out. Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath said the police were investigating the case. Preliminary investigations have revealed certain facts, and an FSL team has been called to collect evidence from the scene. He added that the police were examining all aspects of the incident and taking appropriate action.

Police said cross FIRs had been registered and further investigations were underway.