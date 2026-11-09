Delhi Diwali Tragedy: Diwali celebrations at home in Delhi's Narela turned into a tragic event after a 10-year-old boy died as a firecracker he was bursting exploded in his hand. Police on Monday said the incident took place around 9.45 pm when the boy was bursting a firecracker. The boy was bursting a hand-held 'anar' (flower-pot firecracker) in front of his house, they added.

The firecracker hit the boy in the chest. The impact of the firecracker was so powerful that it threw him backwards. The explosion caused injuries to his chest, after which he died on the spot, police said.

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New Delhi - A 10-year-old boy died in the Narela area of Outer Delhi after sustaining severe chest injuries while bursting firecrackers on Diwali night. The incident occurred in front of his house in Rajiv Colony under Narela police station limits, the child was bursting a hand-held flower-pot firecracker, commonly known as an ‘Anar’, when it exploded and caused fatal injuries to his chest. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead at approximately 10:50 pm. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances. Some family accounts and local reports described the incident as a rocket firecracker that failed to go upward and instead struck the boy in the chest or stomach. The family has also alleged negligence by hospital staff and lack of timely assistance from police. Authorities have confirmed the death and are examining the type of firecracker involved. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 9, 2026

Purported Video Of The Incident Emerges

A purported video of the incident shows the boy holding the anar (firecracker) in his hand when it suddenly explodes. However, The Delhi Jagran could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police received information from the hospital around 10.50 pm that the child had been brought dead with burn injuries sustained in a firecracker incident. His body was sent for post-mortem, they said.