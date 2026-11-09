HighLights
  1. 10-year-old boy died from firecracker explosion.
  2. Incident occurred during Diwali celebrations in Narela.
  3. Family alleges hospital negligence; hospital says brought dead.

Delhi Diwali Tragedy: Diwali celebrations at home in Delhi's Narela turned into a tragic event after a 10-year-old boy died as a firecracker he was bursting exploded in his hand. Police on Monday said the incident took place around 9.45 pm when the boy was bursting a firecracker. The boy was bursting a hand-held 'anar' (flower-pot firecracker) in front of his house, they added.

The firecracker hit the boy in the chest. The impact of the firecracker was so powerful that it threw him backwards. The explosion caused injuries to his chest, after which he died on the spot, police said.

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Purported Video Of The Incident Emerges

A purported video of the incident shows the boy holding the anar (firecracker) in his hand when it suddenly explodes. However, The Delhi Jagran could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police received information from the hospital around 10.50 pm that the child had been brought dead with burn injuries sustained in a firecracker incident. His body was sent for post-mortem, they said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Post-Diwali AQI: Did The Air Get Cleaner Or Worse? What 3 Years Of Data Reveal

Family Accuses Hospital Of Neglgence

The family claimed that the boy was breathing, but the hospital did not do enough to save him. However, the hospital stated that he was brought dead.

"He was my younger brother. He was bursting a firecracker when it happened. We took him to the hospital, but the staff did not do much to save him. My father's health also started deteriorating," the deceased's elder brother, Mohit, said.

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He further alleged that the family was not allowed to take the boy's body and that the police had taken it to an undisclosed location. "My brother could have been saved. I know he was still breathing. They did not do anything to save him," he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)


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