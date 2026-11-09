- 10-year-old boy died from firecracker explosion.
- Incident occurred during Diwali celebrations in Narela.
- Family alleges hospital negligence; hospital says brought dead.
Delhi Diwali Tragedy: Diwali celebrations at home in Delhi's Narela turned into a tragic event after a 10-year-old boy died as a firecracker he was bursting exploded in his hand. Police on Monday said the incident took place around 9.45 pm when the boy was bursting a firecracker. The boy was bursting a hand-held 'anar' (flower-pot firecracker) in front of his house, they added.
The firecracker hit the boy in the chest. The impact of the firecracker was so powerful that it threw him backwards. The explosion caused injuries to his chest, after which he died on the spot, police said.
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New Delhi - A 10-year-old boy died in the Narela area of Outer Delhi after sustaining severe chest injuries while bursting firecrackers on Diwali night. The incident occurred in front of his house in Rajiv Colony under Narela police station limits, the child was bursting a hand-held flower-pot firecracker, commonly known as an ‘Anar’, when it exploded and caused fatal injuries to his chest. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead at approximately 10:50 pm. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances. Some family accounts and local reports described the incident as a rocket firecracker that failed to go upward and instead struck the boy in the chest or stomach. The family has also alleged negligence by hospital staff and lack of timely assistance from police. Authorities have confirmed the death and are examining the type of firecracker involved.— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 9, 2026
Purported Video Of The Incident Emerges
A purported video of the incident shows the boy holding the anar (firecracker) in his hand when it suddenly explodes. However, The Delhi Jagran could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Police received information from the hospital around 10.50 pm that the child had been brought dead with burn injuries sustained in a firecracker incident. His body was sent for post-mortem, they said.
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Family Accuses Hospital Of Neglgence
The family claimed that the boy was breathing, but the hospital did not do enough to save him. However, the hospital stated that he was brought dead.
"He was my younger brother. He was bursting a firecracker when it happened. We took him to the hospital, but the staff did not do much to save him. My father's health also started deteriorating," the deceased's elder brother, Mohit, said.
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#WATCH | Delhi: On the death of a 10-year-old boy after a firecracker exploded in his hand, the deceased's brother Mohit says, “My younger brother was bursting small firecrackers, the kind commonly used at parties and weddings. There were no powerful bombs. While my younger brother was lighting one, it exploded and struck him in the chest from behind, causing severe injuries. We rushed him to Harish Chandra Hospital, but no one attended to him properly. The doctors were taking their time, even though it was an emergency. I kept asking them to examine him and even held their hands, requesting them to check him again, but there was no response. After some time, they told us that nothing could be done. When they started taking the body away, we tried to stop them, but the hospital staff began forcing us, saying that the body had to be taken away..."— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026
He further alleged that the family was not allowed to take the boy's body and that the police had taken it to an undisclosed location. "My brother could have been saved. I know he was still breathing. They did not do anything to save him," he alleged.
(With PTI inputs)