The Supreme Court has turned its focus to rising vehicular pollution amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, directing the three neighbouring states to explain how they enforce emission standards, including regulation of vehicle entry and their plying. The top court also asked these states to explain how they keep polluting vehicles off the roads.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, in an order released on Sunday, sought detailed responses from the governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi government, and Delhi Police's traffic department.

The parties have been asked to file responses on the regulatory framework governing commercial and non-commercial vehicles plying in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The apex court has ordered the authorities to disclose the mechanisms used to identify and regulate vehicles that do not conform to prescribed emission standards. This includes enforcement of Pollution Under Control Certification (PUCC) requirements.

The CJI-led bench directed them to include the steps taken to prevent the entry and operation of overage, end-of-life and non-compliant vehicles in their detailed responses.

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Apart from standards and mechanisms, the court also sought a response on actions. The top court has directed the authorities to put on record the number of vehicles inspected, challans issued, and denied entry due to violations.

The court has also asked for details on coordination between the three states and the Delhi government.

The questions would explore the problem of pollution in the national capital region. Besides, the court has also asked the authorities to submit detailed short-term and long-term measures to curb vehicular emissions. The Supreme Court also asked them to present a time-bound roadmap for strengthening enforcement of such measures.