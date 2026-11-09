Delhi's post-Diwali pollution crisis has triggered a political blame game, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress questioning the BJP government's handling of the situation. As thick smog covered the national capital on Monday, AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the government of manipulating air quality data and demanded that the "true" pollution figures be made public.

The Opposition parties have also accused the BJP government of failing to enforce firecracker restrictions and hiding pollution data at a time when air quality was deteriorating across the city. In response, BJP blamed AAP for Punjab's stubble burning and previous governments for the long-standing crisis, while Congress raises concerns over missing AQI data.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 370 on Monday morning, placing it in the 'very poor' category and close to the 'severe' mark. Thick smog also reduced visibility in several parts of the city.

AAP Accuses BJP Of Manipulating AQI Data AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that several pollution monitoring stations had been shut down and 20 new AQI stations had been installed in remote, green areas of Delhi. He also claimed that water was being sprinkled directly over monitoring stations in polluted areas to bring down the readings, ANI reported.

"The government's data is based on fraud. We showed how monitoring stations were shut down and how 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, lush green areas of Delhi. Water is being sprinkled directly over the monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate the readings. People simply do not trust the government's AQI numbers; I certainly don't," he said.

Bhardwaj also claimed that the AQI had crossed 3,000 in several areas. He warned that high levels of PM2.5 particles could enter the bloodstream and increase the risk of heart attacks among people with heart conditions and respiratory failure in children with asthma.

His allegations came amid differences between the pollution figures reported by the government and private monitoring platforms. According to open-source air quality monitoring platform AQI.in, Delhi's AQI rose to 2,283 after Diwali. The platform recorded an AQI of 637 on Monday morning, which it classified as "hazardous". In comparison, the CPCB recorded Delhi's AQI at 370, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

BJP Hits Back, Blames AAP For Pollution The BJP hit back at the Opposition's allegations, accusing the AAP of trying to turn the pollution crisis into a political issue. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra targeted AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that the party was using the pollution issue to target the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Speaking to NDTV, Mishra questioned the air quality in Punjab and compared its pollution levels with those in Delhi. "Let's look at the AQI levels. This is from this morning in Malout, Punjab. Then there's Abohar, where the AQI has reached 1,307. And in Sangrur, the home constituency of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann himself, the AQI is 1,651." Mishra also alleged that the AAP was responsible for stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and demanded an investigation into the matter. "This is the situation regarding fires in Punjab as of this morning. What is happening in Punjab? Who is setting fire to farmers' fields and then fleeing? Why are these fires being orchestrated? The phone records of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, their leaders, and the 'gang' from the Aam Aadmi Party, who have come from Delhi and are now stationed in Punjab, should be examined. These are the people who have orchestrated these fires," he alleged.

"If the truth behind these fires in Punjab comes to light, and if Bhagwant Mann conducts an honest investigation for the sake of Punjab's farmers, then it is quite possible that Kejriwal himself could end up in jail," Mishra said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also blamed the AAP for Delhi's pollution crisis, alleging that stubble burning in Punjab had increased ahead of Diwali as part of a political conspiracy to keep the national capital polluted. Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal blamed the previous Congress and AAP governments for failing to control pollution in Delhi. He said the current BJP government would need time to address the problem. VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Delhi's pollution, says, "In the past 25 years, no steps were taken to address Delhi's pollution. However, in the past one-and-a-half years, our government has taken every possible step to control pollution in Delhi, and necessary measures are being taken from time to time. We are not shying away from our responsibility, but we also want an account of what was not done in the past 25 years. Had something been done during those 25 years, Delhi would not be in this condition today. Nevertheless, our government is fully committed and will bring pollution under control very soon..." On Congress's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark, he says, "The Opposition is using such low-level language. Samajwadi Party leaders openly abuse Sanatan, while leaders of other parties use derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has merely stated the reality, nothing more. Whenever the reality is stated, these people become agitated, are distressed and disappointed. This is why they are gradually losing their importance among the general public." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026 Khandelwal said, "This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. Aam Aadmi Party has a government in Punjab, and the people of Punjab are crying for help. Punjab decided to burn stubble vigorously so that Delhi remains polluted on Diwali and they can blame us for it. But the people of Punjab know that this political conspiracy was hatched by the Aam Aadmi Party. But our government has already initiated measures to prevent pollution." He further accused the previous governments of failing to take steps to control pollution.

"Pollution is not an issue of today. Before us, Sheela Dixit was the Chief Minister for 15 years in the Congress government, then Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister for 10 years in the Aam Aadmi Party government. Today's pollution is their gift because when measures should have been taken to prevent pollution, neither the Congress nor the Aam Aadmi Party government took a single step. Ever since our government was formed, we have worked on all the causes of pollution. It will definitely take some time to fix the pollution in Delhi, where not a single piece of paper has been passed on pollution for 25 years," he added.

Congress Questions Missing AQI Data The Congress also raised concerns over missing pollution data from monitoring stations in Delhi. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that PM2.5 readings were unavailable at 25 of the capital's 39 monitoring stations between 2 am and 3 am.

Blast from the past. Back then, there was always a ready excuse for Delhi’s pollution. AAP blamed the BJP. The BJP blamed the AAP. And people continued to suffer and die. Today, the BJP is in power at both the state and central levels. There is no one else to blame. So why does enforcement of the restrictions imposed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court remain so weak? Is it simply a failure of governance, or wilful contempt of the Court’s directions? https://t.co/PCQ7OmGfBm — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) November 9, 2026 In a post on X, he wrote, "Is the government suppressing the data? Were the monitors deliberately switched off? Or was the pollution so dangerously high that it exceeded the measuring capacity of the equipment?" Congratulations to Delhi for getting a double-, triple- or whatever-engine Sarkaar that is moving swiftly to choke us all to death — and doing so stealthily. There were no PM2.5 readings recorded at 25 of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations between 2 and 3 a.m. on the night of November 8–9. WHY? ❓ Is the government suppressing the data? ❓ Were the monitors deliberately switched off? ❓ Or was the pollution so dangerously high that it exceeded the measuring capacity of the equipment? Whatever the reason, the government owes the people of Delhi an explanation. But there is one thing the people of Delhi can be certain of: the fact that the data has gone missing doesn't mean the pollution has disappeared too. The poisonous smoke we have been inhaling since last night will continue to choke our lungs, threaten our lives and shorten our life expectancy. And through it all, the BJP will keep clapping. — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) November 9, 2026 "Whatever the reason, the government owes the people of Delhi an explanation," he said. "The fact that the data has gone missing doesn't mean the pollution has disappeared too." Khera also shared a 2019 report in which the Supreme Court had criticised the Centre and state governments over Delhi's toxic air and questioned why people were being forced to live in a "gas chamber".

The court had then directed the Centre and the Delhi government to set aside their differences and finalise a plan for air-purifying towers within 10 days. ALSO READ: Delhi Post-Diwali AQI: Did The Air Get Cleaner Or Worse? What 3 Years Of Data Reveal "Back then, there was always a ready excuse for Delhi's pollution. AAP blamed the BJP. The BJP blamed the AAP. And people continued to suffer and die," Khera said. Meanwhile, several monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, placing them in the 'severe' category. ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Monitors Show Different Readings On Diwali Night; Did Stations Stop Sharing Data? Burari Crossing recorded the highest AQI at 441, followed by Vivek Vihar at 437 and Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 434. North Campus of Delhi University and Jahangirpuri both recorded an AQI of 433, while Rohini recorded 430. Other areas in the 'severe' category included Mundka at 417, Punjabi Bagh at 409, NIH Narela at 407 and ITO at 407.