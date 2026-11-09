The Election Commission has made it easier for certain voters in seven states to get their names back on the draft electoral rolls. The marked ones Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) can now just file the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Enumeration Form with a short signed statement. They no longer have to fill Form 6, the form normally used by new voters.

The change has been notified through a letter dated November 6, and it is for Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland where the SIR process is still on.

It also helps those who missed filing Annexure-B earlier. Annexure-C can be used by any individual who has shifted house within the same state with his new address and proof. Form 8 is not needed in these cases.

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Supreme Court Had Questioned Form 6 Requirement

The move comes shortly after the Supreme Court raised questions about the earlier process. On October 28, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant asked why deleted voters were being asked to use Form 6, which is meant for new applicants. The court suggested the Commission consider accepting late enumeration forms instead. Still, the new option is limited. The voters who have marked ASDD in the first two phases of the SIR will not be given the same route. An ECI official told Hindustan Times that no similar exercise is planned for those states because the Special Summary Revision has already been announced there.