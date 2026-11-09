Days after a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the opposition INDIA Bloc is set to begin the second phase of the protest against the special intensive revision (SIR) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with a more decentralised campaign in states.

The Congress-led opposition is planning to continue the protest in the streets along with raising it in Parliament in the upcoming Winter Session.

A 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao ' rally was organised in Kerala's Kozhikode DCC under Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal's leadership on Saturday as part of the nationwide campaign.

Venugopal, in a post on X, said, "Braving torrential rain, tens of thousands came out to send a strong warning to the Modi government against vote chori and its authoritarian politics."

On November 5, the leaders of the INDIA bloc also held a state-level protest rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding immediate resignation of CEC Kumar. The workers of the Opposition bloc walked with a handcuffed man donning a mask with the CEC's face.