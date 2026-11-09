Bengaluru Shocker: A shocking murder case came to light in Karnataka's Bengaluru in which a woman, along with her lover, killed her husband and staged it as a heart attack. The case was treated as an unnatural death for days, but later police solved it. The unnatural death report was subsequently converted into a murder case with the arrest of the key accused: Anita and Madhusudan.

Anita, the deceased's wife, and Madhusudan were in a relationship, and both were natives of the same village in Andhra Pradesh. ALSO READ: From Mutton Feasts To 'PRESS' Sticker: How Bengaluru Cab Driver Planned Murder Of Wife, 6 Family Members According to police, the 36-year-old woman, mother of two kids and her lover were arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband, 41-year-old Upendra. and pass off his death as a heart attack. The Case Treated As Heart Attack Death Till November 6 The incident occurred in the early hours of October 12 at Doddathoguru, under the limits of the Electronic City police station. A conspiracy was exposed several days later after the post-mortem examination report raised suspicion over the circumstances surrounding Upendra's death.

The case initially came to the notice of the police following a complaint lodged by Upendra's elder brother. He told police that his brother, who ran a call centre business, had slipped and fallen while going to the bathroom and subsequently died of a heart attack. Based on the complaint, an unnatural death report was registered at the Electronic City police station.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Murder Case: Minor Daughter Under Scanner For Helping Father At Every Stage From Killings To Body Disposal However, after receiving the post-mortem report, police began investigating the case from various angles and gathered further information. What Was The Motive Of The Murder? During interrogation on November 5, Madhusudan allegedly confessed to being in a relationship with Upendra's wife, a senior police officer said. He told investigators that Upendra had learnt about their relationship and warned both of them.

As Upendra was allegedly an obstacle to their relationship, the two conspired to kill him by strangling him and covering his nose and mouth to prevent him from breathing, the officer said. To conceal the murder, they allegedly misled others by claiming that Upendra had slipped and fallen while going to the bathroom and died of a heart attack, he added.

Anita was taken into custody from her residence at Doddathoguru on November 6. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to her involvement in the crime, police said. (With PTI Inputs)