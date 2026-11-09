Bengaluru Cab Driver Case: The police recovered two more bodies from a forest along Shiradi Ghat in Karnataka, about 260 km from the state capital, in connection with a series of murders committed by a Bengaluru cab driver. With the latest recovery of the two bodies, the search spanning two states ended on Monday, reported HT. The cab driver had killed seven members of his in-laws, including his wife.

Police suspect the killings took place over the last 15 to 20 days. The accused allegedly committed the murders at his house within the Rajajinagar police station limits and disposed of the bodies at different locations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: From Mutton Feasts To 'PRESS' Sticker: How Bengaluru Cab Driver Planned Murder Of Wife, 6 Family Members Two Bodies Recovered From Mysuru Forest On Sunday Earlier on Sunday, the police recovered two bodies from a forest area near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru district. "Two more bodies identified as Shivakumar and Divya have been found near the Chamundi Hills forest area," police said on Sunday.

The recovery follows the discovery of the bodies of the cab driver's wife and mother-in-law in the Yercaud forest area of Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Saturday. On Friday, police had recovered the body of a seven-year-old boy, identified as Puneeth, near Nandi Hills.

What Led Cab Driver To Kill Seven People The accused, cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly murdered seven members of his wife's family, including the child, over domestic disputes in Bengaluru. According to media reports, he was reportedly angered by hiw wife's frequent visits to her parental home and had repeatedly warned her to stop going.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Woman, Along With Lover, Kills Husband, Stages It As Heart Attack; How Police Cracked The Case Weeks Later During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed the locations where he had disposed of the bodies, following which police teams launched searches at various places. Investigators suspect that the accused may have administered sedatives to the victims before killing them. They are also probing whether he turned up the television volume to drown out the noise during the assaults and prevent neighbours from becoming suspicious.

The matter came to light after a missing-person complaint was registered at the Srirampura police station on November 3. The investigation subsequently revealed the alleged murders, and the case was converted into a murder case and registered at the Rajajinagar police station. (With PTI Inputs)