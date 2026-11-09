State Bureau, Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on November 21, where he will inaugurate the Kachchi Dargah-Bidpur six-lane bridge and lay the foundation stone for a 1,243-acre industrial park in Vaishali. Constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have launched a unified drive to mobilise cadres from the block to the state level.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Janata Dal (United) state office on Monday, key coalition leaders, JDU State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha, BJP State President Sanjay Sarawagi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) State President Surendra Vivek, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) State President Dr Anil Kumar, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Acting State President Subhash Chandra Chandravanshi, emphasised that every visit by the Prime Minister has brought major infrastructure and development gifts to the state.

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Key Projects Set For Launch

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming event, JDU State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha said that the Prime Minister's visit coincides with the NDA government completing one year in office in Bihar.

During the visit, PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for a 1,243-acre industrial park in Jaffarpatti, Vaishali, and inaugurate the long-awaited Kachchi Dargah-Bidpur six-lane bridge over the Ganges.

1,243-Acre Industrial Park (Jaffarpatti, Vaishali): Spread across Rajapakar, Jandaha, Mahua, Sahdei Buzurg, and Raghopur blocks along the under-construction Amas-Darbhanga Expressway, the industrial park aims to boost local manufacturing and provide employment to a large number of youth. BJP State President Sanjay Sarawagi said that the central government's continuous support has provided fresh momentum to Bihar's development trajectory.

Spread across Rajapakar, Jandaha, Mahua, Sahdei Buzurg, and Raghopur blocks along the under-construction Amas-Darbhanga Expressway, the industrial park aims to boost local manufacturing and provide employment to a large number of youth. BJP State President Sanjay Sarawagi said that the central government's continuous support has provided fresh momentum to Bihar's development trajectory. Kachchi Dargah-Bidpur Six-Lane Ganga Bridge: Built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,700 crore, this 19.76 km project (including a 9.76 km extra-dosed cable bridge section) will cut travel time between Patna and Vaishali to 20-25 minutes. It offers direct connectivity to Raghopur island, bypasses congested routes like the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, and forms a key link between North and South Bihar.

LJP (R) State President Surendra Vivek said that preparations for the visit have been initiated and party workers have been connected across all grassroots levels.