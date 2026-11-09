Jagran State Bureau, Patna | The Bihar government on Monday announced nine-point safety measures, including a ban on bursting firecrackers and the operation of private boats during the Chhat festival celebrations. The move aims to ensure the safety of devotees at the ghats and prevent accidents during the Chhath festival, scheduled to be held from November 13 to 16.

1. Sale and use of firecrackers prohibited on the ghats : The sale and use of firecrackers will be prohibited near river banks and ponds. Constant monitoring will be required to ensure strict enforcement.

Dangerous ghats must be identified, barricaded, and divers deployed, along with the availability of ambulances and medical teams, the statement read.

The Disaster Management Department has issued directives, including instructions to make adequate arrangements in advance to deal with drowning incidents, stampedes, and other emergencies.

2. Complete ban on operation of private boats: Private boat operations will be prohibited during Arghya (worship). Magistrates, police, and security guards will be deployed at the ghats to ensure compliance.

3. Identification and barricading of dangerous ghats: Dangerous ghats will be identified and barricaded in all districts. Adequate numbers of security forces and volunteers will be deployed at each ghat.

4. Ambulance and medical team will be deployed: Medical facilities must be maintained at the ghats. Ambulances, emergency medical teams, and Quick Medical Response Teams (QMRTs) will be deployed to provide immediate treatment in case of emergencies.

5. Divers and motorboats will be available: Trained divers will be deployed at river and pond ghats, equipped with life jackets, inflatable motorboats, and, if available, country boats, to perform immediate rescue operations in case of drowning.

6. Adequate lighting of ghats and pathways: Adequate lighting will be required at the ghats and access roads. Districts that have been provided with inflatable emergency lighting systems (IELS) will use them as per requirement.

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7. Control room operational 24 hours a day: District-level control rooms will operate uninterruptedly. Any untoward incident must be immediately reported to the district control room and the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

8. Action and communication plan will be prepared in advance: All districts will be required to develop action plans to deal with potential emergencies during the Chhath festival. A communication setup will also be developed to ensure better coordination between various departments and rescue teams.