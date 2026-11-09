Chhath Travel Rush: As Chhath Puja draws near, more people are trying to book train tickets to Bihar so they can return home for the festival. Travellers coming from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, especially those on the Prayagraj-Patna route, are finding it hard to get confirmed seats. To ease the pressure, the railways have added several special trains on top of the regular services that already run between Prayagraj and Patna.

This year’s four-day celebrations start on 13 November with Nahay-Khay. The next day, 14 November, is Kharna, when devotees keep a day-long fast and break it in the evening with jaggery kheer and roti. On 15 November, they offer Arghya to the setting sun. The festival ends on 16 November with the morning offering to the rising sun, after which the 36-hour fast is broken.

ALSO READ: Dussehra, Diwali Special Trains 2026: Indian Railways Announces 102 Trips | Check Routes, Timings, And Stoppages

Prayagraj To Patna: Regular Trains

Here are some of the regular trains running from Prayagraj:

- Magadh Express (20802) leaves Prayagraj Junction at 6:20 am

- Brahmaputra Mail (15657) leaves at 8:05 am

- Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310) leaves at 12:03 am

- Poorva Express (12304) leaves at 1:20 pm

- LTT Rajgir Express (13202) leaves Prayagraj Chheoki at 3 pm

- Vibhuti Express (13048) leaves at 3:40 pm

- Mahananda Express (15484) leaves Prayagraj Junction at 5:45 pm

- Patliputra Express (12141) leaves at 9:20 pm

- Sanghamitra Express (12295) leaves Prayagraj Chheoki at 11:45 pm

Chhath Puja 2026: Special Trains From Prayagraj To Patna

Extra trains have also been put on to handle the festive rush:

- Vande Bharat Special (02252/02251) runs between New Delhi and Patna via Prayagraj Junction

- Patna Festival Special (04088) connects Prayagraj Junction with Patna Junction

- Patliputra Festival Special (04096) runs from Prayagraj Junction to Patliputra

- Anand Vihar-Patna Special (03294) operates via Subedarganj/Prayagraj

- Amrit Bharat Express (22362) takes passengers to Patna via Subedarganj/Prayagraj

It’s best to check the latest timetable, stoppages, and seat availability from the official IRCTC portal before you travel, as special train timings can change.

ALSO READ: Festive Special Train To Run From Bihar To New Delhi For Diwali, Chhath Puja; Full Route

Seat Availability On Special Trains From Nov 10-13

While there are long waiting period in Gareeb Rath and Vande Bharat. There are no seats left in Poorva Express.

(Disclaimer: All the information regarding ticket status given above is based on the information available on the official website of IRCTC till 1 PM on November 9, 2026. Please check the official website of IRCTC for the latest updates.)