Jagran Correspondent, Kolkata: A chilling incident has come to light from Kolkata, where a young resident doctor was found hanging in his hostel room in the Nagerbazar area of the Dum Dum locality on Sunday. While police recovered a suicide note and noted that the room was locked from the inside, his family has dismissed the possibility of suicide and alleged that he was murdered, stating that he had recently felt unsafe or threatened.

The 28-year-old deceased has been identified as Abhijit Sarkar, and his body was recovered from a room at Modern Hostel. Police also recovered a suicide note from the scene. The room's door was locked from the inside. According to jagran.com citing police sources, Sarkar was a 2018 batch alumnus of NRS Medical College and Hospital and was preparing for the PG medical examination after completing his tenure as a house staff member. He was originally from Kaliaganj in the Nadia district, he was residing at the Nagerbazar hostel.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Tribal Leader Dies By Suicide After Alleging Harassment By Soren Govt And Land Brokers On Facebook Live Preliminary police investigations suggest death by suicide linked to severe mental distress. Before his death, Sarkar allegedly posted a message on his WhatsApp status, saying, "I can't take it anymore," police said. Authorities have stated that the hostel administration alerted the family at around 4:00 PM on Sunday. Police are currently questioning fellow hostel residents and examining Sarkar's mobile phone and social media accounts to ascertain the events leading up to his death.

ALSO READ: Bhopal Shocker: Man Slits Throats Of Mother, Wife And Two Children At Home, Dies By Suicide At Railway Track An FIR has been registered at the Nagerbazar police station, and the body has been sent to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police are examining his mobile phone and social media posts to determine what happened before his death. A senior police officer said that they are examining his mobile phone and social media posts. The post-mortem report will help determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation is ongoing in the matter. Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad), +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)

