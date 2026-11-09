Memes on air pollution flooded social media as Delhi continued to breathe toxic air on Monday morning. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385, categorised as "very poor", alongside a thick blanket of smog, following an AQI reading of 376 on Sunday evening.

Social media is taking unique and funny mockery amid the worsening pollution in the capital. The national capital’s air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As the deteriorating air quality has affected the overall mood of Delhites, memers have flooded the internet with hilarious posts in order to make your “online life” less gloomy while you are dealing with gloomy weather conditions.

Have a look at some of the funniest memes:

People are creating hilarious content amid the worsening pollution in Delhi. A user posted a video saying “Dilli mein Pollution Hai Ya Pollution Mein Delhi.”

A second user, The X posted a political satire using a three-panel cartoon to mock people who burst Diwali firecrackers creating smog, buy air purifiers amid high AQI, and then blame Punjabi farmers' stubble burning instead.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Monitors Show Different Readings On Diwali Night; Did Stations Stop Sharing Data?

Low IQ bhakts will blame everything apart from their crackers. Every year, why only Diwali time the pollution gets all time high? Why we don't see pollution during Christmas, New year, Eid?? https://t.co/PRRBJcssLP — चाचा आरामदेव (Parody) (@Chacha_Aramdevp) November 9, 2026

In a third post, a user displayed a collage showing extreme hazardous AQI levels across North India after Diwali, with Punjab cities like Faridkot (1056) and Bathinda (1028) topping the list, followed by Delhi at 634, alongside portraits of politicians, Rekha Gupta and Arvind Kejriral, writing a text in Hindi, questioning "Ab Kon Kisko Blame Karega?"

Meanwhile, us after full Diwali cracker chaos 🫣 #Pollution #Delhi #Diwali #bjp #aap https://t.co/3yJjWC3qPS — iam_PoonÃmrawát (@poonam92949697) November 9, 2026

Another X user user wrote, “Delhi’s Diwali gift? Poison in every breath,” highlighting the air condition in the capital.

ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes After Diwali As Air Quality Plunges; AQI At 368, 12 Areas Record 'Severe' Pollution