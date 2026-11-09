- Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with thick smog.
- Netizens use humor and memes to cope with pollution
- .Memes highlight Diwali firecrackers, stubble burning, political blame.
Memes on air pollution flooded social media as Delhi continued to breathe toxic air on Monday morning. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385, categorised as "very poor", alongside a thick blanket of smog, following an AQI reading of 376 on Sunday evening.
Social media is taking unique and funny mockery amid the worsening pollution in the capital. The national capital’s air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As the deteriorating air quality has affected the overall mood of Delhites, memers have flooded the internet with hilarious posts in order to make your “online life” less gloomy while you are dealing with gloomy weather conditions.
Have a look at some of the funniest memes:
People are creating hilarious content amid the worsening pollution in Delhi. A user posted a video saying “Dilli mein Pollution Hai Ya Pollution Mein Delhi.”
A second user, The X posted a political satire using a three-panel cartoon to mock people who burst Diwali firecrackers creating smog, buy air purifiers amid high AQI, and then blame Punjabi farmers' stubble burning instead.
ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Monitors Show Different Readings On Diwali Night; Did Stations Stop Sharing Data?
Low IQ bhakts will blame everything apart from their crackers. Every year, why only Diwali time the pollution gets all time high? Why we don't see pollution during Christmas, New year, Eid?? https://t.co/PRRBJcssLP— चाचा आरामदेव (Parody) (@Chacha_Aramdevp) November 9, 2026
In a third post, a user displayed a collage showing extreme hazardous AQI levels across North India after Diwali, with Punjab cities like Faridkot (1056) and Bathinda (1028) topping the list, followed by Delhi at 634, alongside portraits of politicians, Rekha Gupta and Arvind Kejriral, writing a text in Hindi, questioning "Ab Kon Kisko Blame Karega?"
Meanwhile, us after full Diwali cracker chaos 🫣 #Pollution #Delhi #Diwali #bjp #aap https://t.co/3yJjWC3qPS— iam_PoonÃmrawát (@poonam92949697) November 9, 2026
Another X user user wrote, “Delhi’s Diwali gift? Poison in every breath,” highlighting the air condition in the capital.
ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes After Diwali As Air Quality Plunges; AQI At 368, 12 Areas Record 'Severe' Pollution
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Delhi’s Diwali gift? Poison in every breath. 🪔💨 AQI 1,686. PM2.5 at 921. Where are the Environment Ministry, Delhi Government and pollution-control authorities? Citizens are choking. Accountability is missing. Stop the excuses. Start cleaning the air. #DelhiPollution #DelhiAQI #HappyDiwali2026— मैं भी चौकीदार 2.0 (@AdyAl08) November 8, 2026
Someone wrote, “if India is a pub, Delhi is its designated Smoking Zone.”
In another post, a user wrote, “smoking in Bengaluru is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi.”
In another post, reading, "I thought I was suicidial until I saw Delhites lighting crackers in 1000 AQI air. Turns out I only needed a vitamin D Shot, but these freaks need psych yards.”
AAP Accuses Delhi Govt Of Manipulating Data
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of manipulating air quality data, with party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claiming that the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 3,000 in several parts of the national capital on Diwali night.
According to experts, the air quality in Delhi worsened due to the combination of vehicular emissions, firecracker smoke, stubble burning in neighbouring states and unfavourable weather conditions that prevent pollutants from dispersing. PM2.5 remained the predominant pollutant in the national capital.