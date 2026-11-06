Jharkhand: Prominent tribal leader Nisha Kumari Bhagat allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Ranchi on Friday, shortly after going live on Facebook, according to the police. In the purported 11-minute live video streamed on her Facebook profile, Bhagat was seen crying while making serious allegations against the state government. "Raising one's voice against the state's Hemant Soren government and its land brokers meant inviting death," she alleged before the video abruptly cut off, with the camera appearing to be obstructed by a green object. Speaking to news agency PTI, Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said that Bhagat's body was hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. Her body has since been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for a post-mortem examination.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Three Women Dead, Four Injured After Coal Mass Collapses In Bokaro's CCL Mine Investigation Launched Another police official stated that preliminary findings indicate she died by suicide after going live on social media. "Prima facie, it appears that she died by suicide after going live on social media. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," another police official said, adding that a detailed investigation has been initiated. Investigators are currently analysing the video footage to verify the claims made in the video.

Opposition Slams Government, Demands CM Soren's Resignation The news of Bhagat's death has triggered strong reactions across Jharkhand. Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi slammed the state government, describing the incident as "shameful and unfortunate." Expressing grief over the death of the young leader fighting for her community's rights, Marandi claimed in a social media post, "She held Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Pithoria police station in-charge, and Ajay Tirkey responsible for this." He demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, an impartial investigation into the matter, and the swift arrest of the individuals named by Bhagat. Who Was Nisha Kumari Bhagat? Nisha Kumari Bhagat hailed from Gumla district and belonged to the Oraon tribal community. She drew inspiration from her father, Handu Bhagat, an activist associated with the historic Jharkhand movement. After completing her schooling, Bhagat pursued higher studies in hotel management in Durgapur and subsequently worked in Bengaluru. However, she eventually gave up her corporate career to return to Jharkhand and focus on issues surrounding tribal identity, culture, and rights.

Bhagat emerged as a prominent figure advocating for tribal identity and autonomy. She consistently campaigned for the demand for a 'Sarna Religious Code', the protection of jal-jangal-zameen (water, forests, and land), and the implementation of the CNT-SPT Acts alongside the PESA Act.

ALSO READ: Odisha Governor-Designate Braj Mohan Ram Vows To Help BJP Get Votes, Backtracks After BJD Questions Impartiality She also spoke about religious conversion and 'delisting' within tribal society. In December 2025, she made headlines by shaving her head in protest, arguing that individuals who convert to other religions should not receive tribal reservation benefits. Alongside her social activism, she entered mainstream politics through the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) and contested the 2024 Legislative Assembly election from the Gumla constituency. (With Inputs From PTI) Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad), +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)