Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate Delhi's first recreational Yamuna cruise service on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The river Yamuna has been designated as National Waterway-110 under the National Waterways Act, 2016, it added.

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"The development of the recreational river cruise service along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna River in Delhi marks an important step towards harnessing the potential of this National Waterway for recreational navigation and river-based tourism," it said.

Ahead of the launch, trial runs of the cruise vessel were successfully conducted last month in the presence of senior officials from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government.

The statement said that, spearheaded by IWAI, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to promoting sustainable inland water transport and developing waterways as an integral component of urban mobility and tourism infrastructure.