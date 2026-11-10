Punjab Assembly Election: Ahead of her memoir's launch, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi has revealed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was distressed after seeing the pictures of Operation Blue Star. Sonia revealed that tears rolled down her face when the images from the Golden Temple complex were shown, adding that Indira began receiving death threats after the operation.

Sonia Describes Indira's Reaction While explaining the incident in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Sonia stated that Indira Gandhi was restless after the high-profile operation. The former prime minister became emotional, and tears rolled down her face when the images were shown to her, Sonia revealed.

The senior Congress leader has also revealed that Indira received death threats and was making preparations for her death. "She was making preparations for her death. She told Rahul he must be brave and not to cry," Gandhi stated. ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi 'Skates Over' Question On Nepotism, Gandhi Family's Grip On Congress; From Nehru To Rahul: A Timeline Akali Dal Hits Back While reacting to her statement, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler stated that the attack on the Golden Temple was a direct attack on the Sikh community and Sri Akal Takht Sahib. He further stated that the pain given by Congress cannot be forgotten, adding that it will be remembered for generations. The Akali Dal spokesperson also reminded the anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Operation Blue Star The operation was launched by the Indian Army in 1984 between June 1 and June 10 to remove militant Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his associates from the premises of the holy site. While the attack on the separatists was successful, the Indira Gandhi government was massively criticized for entering the holy site of Sikhs. Indira Gandhi was later assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Punjab Assembly Election The post-operation details have been revealed by Sonia Gandhi just a few months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. The Operation Blue Star and anti-Sikh riots have been one of the most prominent issues in the politics of Punjab for decades. While responding to Akali Dal, Congress party working president Raj Kumar Verka stated that the party has been sympathetic towards the Sikh community. He reminded that the holy site was visited by senior leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.