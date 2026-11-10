Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: A year after the blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives, the investigation is underway by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The national agency took over the high-profile case from the Delhi Police soon after the incident and arrested several individuals from different parts of the country. However, even after passage of a year, the affected families continue to grieve over the deaths of the loved ones.

Kins Question Delay In Justice While some of the affected families returned to their native villages due to financial issues, others continue to struggle in the national capital. The sole breadwinner of some of these families died in the deadly blast, leading to uncertainty over the future of the family members. While the affected individuals received financial support from the government, they saved the amount for emergency purposes.

Apart from this, the grieving family members have also raised questions over the speed of the investigation, reported the Hindustan Times. The deceased individuals were identified as Amar Kataria, Vinay Pathak, Ashok Kumar, Mohammad Lukman, Lokesh Kumar, Jumman Mohammed, Dinesh Kumar Mishra, Numan Ansari, Mohsin Malik, Pankaj Saini, and Bilal Ahmad Sangoo.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Air Quality Improves After 5-Year High On Diwali, But Remains In 'Very Poor' Category NIA's Probe Findings The NIA revealed that the explosives-laden vehicle was driven by Umar-un-Nabi, a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir. The probing agency later arrested 11 individuals from different states for providing assistance to Nabi. The probe also revealed that several key sites of the national capital were identified as targets. The preparation for the attack began from 2022, nearly three years before the blast, the NIA revealed.

As per the investigation, many of the arrested individuals had links with Ghaziabad-based Al-Falah University. While some of them worked in the university, the others taught there and were planning the attack, the probe revealed. Delhi Red Fort Blast The national capital was rocked with the massive blast on November 10 earlier in 2025, leading to security concerns. While a total of 12 individuals died in the incident, at least 30 people were left injured. The Union Cabinet officially classified the explosion as a terrorist incident, invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).