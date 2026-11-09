In a shocking incident, four people died and twelve suffered injuries after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned while returning from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred on the Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway, a day after Diwali.

The crash took place at around 2.30 am when the trolley went out of control, veered off the highway and overturned. Four devotees, including an innocent child, died in the accident. Several devotees from Uncha village, located in the Lakhimpur Kheri police station area of Prayagraj district, travelled to Chitrakoot on Saturday in tractor-trolleys to participate in the Deepdan Mela. Some of the Uncha villagers' relatives, residents of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, also participated. After Darshan and Deepdan, everyone returned to Prayagraj late Sunday night.

ALSO READ: Diwali Turns Tragic: Six Members of A Family Charred To Death In Massive Fire As Three-Storey Home In MP's Seoni Most Were Returning From Diwali Fair Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg stated that the accident occurred near Ramnagar village under the Raipura Police Station area after the hook connecting the trolley to the tractor became detached. “The vehicle involved was a tractor-trolley registered in Madhya Pradesh. Most of the passengers were from Prayagraj and Rewa, returning from the Diwali fair,” Garg said. “The hook connecting the tractor and the trolley failed, causing them to separate. The trolley veered off the road and overturned, leading to four deaths at the scene. Five people were seriously injured, and seven sustained minor injuries.”

ALSO READ: 'Crackers Cure Illnesses': Bengal MLA Makes Bizarre Statement; 'Pathogen' Clarification Follows After Netizens Mock Her The deceased were taken to the Community Health Centre in Ramnagar for initial medical attention, with the bodies later transferred to the district headquarters for post-mortem examinations. The seriously injured were moved to a hospital in Prayagraj. Separate Incident In a separate incident on Sunday in Kanpur, a speeding car collided with a scooter, resulting in the death of a man. Kanpur West Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi confirmed that the vehicle was taken into custody and that a case has been registered with investigations ongoing.