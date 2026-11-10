Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality in Delhi and nearby cities has significantly worsened in the past week, leading to concerns among the residents and authorities. While bursting of firecrackers and stubble burning have been the key factors, the vehicular emissions also play a huge role in the worrying situation. The concerned authorities have begun a large-scale drive against the vehicles causing pollution following the implementation of Grape-3 restrictions in the Delhi-NCR.

Authorities Launch Large-Scale Drive As per the reports, joint teams of traffic police, transport department and municipal corporation have launched a massive drive against such vehicles. In the first nine days of November, 73,877 vehicles were checked at the borders of the national capital, reported Jagran.com. The report suggests that 16,827 of these vehicles were not allowed to enter the city for not following the guidelines. Apart from this, heavy fine worth Rs 1.39 crore was imposed on around 700 vehicles during the inspection.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Air Quality Improves After 5-Year High On Diwali, But Remains In 'Very Poor' Category Inspection In Border Regions As per the data released by the traffic police, large-scale checking drive has been launched at the borders in the past few days. The officials stated that the suspected vehicles are being specifically checked to prevent them from entering the capital. The joint teams have been deployed at the borders who are checking vehicle documents, registration details, and their emission standards.

Vehicular Emissions- A Major Concern The traffic congestion in the crowded regions and at the vehicle checking centres cause a surge in emissions of the harmful gases. The emission of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxides chokes the surface air, leading to a dip in visibility and health concerns.

As per TERI's 2021 draft emissions inventory, vehicular emissions accounted for about 47 per cent of Delhi's PM 2.5 emissions, 78 per cent of nitrogen oxides, and 49 per cent of non-methane volatile organic compounds. The reports suggest that vehicular emissions' contribution to air pollution in winter is around 15 to 20 per cent.