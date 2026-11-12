The terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam was planned to be a major attack. Still, the alertness of the security forces and prompt retaliation by the injured personnel caused the terrorists to flee.

The CRPF and police were deployed at a Naka in Kulgam based on advance intelligence of suspected movement of adversaries. "The Police and CRPF (Security Force) deployment was made in accordance with intelligence inputs regarding suspected movement of adversaries," news agency ANI cited a top government source as saying.

The source added that heightened security and preparedness made it difficult for the bike-borne attackers to carry out their plan in full. The attackers had planned to inflict casualties and damage on a larger scale but could not do so because a prompt and effective response from CRPF personnel foiled their plan.

"The prompt and effective response by CRPF personnel prevented the attackers from inflicting casualties and damage on the scale they had intended," a government source was quoted as saying. ALSO READ: Kulgam Terror Attack: CCTV Captures Over 30 Gunshots As Assailants Target CRPF Personnel, 3 Injured | WATCH Injured CRPF personnel fired back, chased assailants away The attackers had opened fire, which injured three personnel. The injured personnel fought back with retaliatory shots. The injured CRPF personnel also ran towards them. As their intended plan was prevented by the CRPF, the attackers retreated from the spot.

"The alertness, preparedness and swift retaliation by CRPF on the spot effectively frustrated the adversaries' plans. Despite being surprised and injured in the attack, all three personnel fired back and chased the attackers," said the source. "Consequently, the adversaries were forced to retreat from the spot without achieving their desired objectives," added the source. Hunt on for attackers Among the injured, one was in slightly serious condition. They were admitted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment while a multi-agency hunt was launched against the attackers. ALSO READ: Kulgam Terror Attack: 3 CRPF Personnel Injured As Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire; Area Cordoned Off The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. "Operations are going on to nab the perpetrators and the best possible treatment is being provided to the injured personnel," the CRPF said in a statement.

Two SPOs go missing in Kishtwar In a separate incident on Wednesday, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) went missing from the higher reaches of Dachhan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The missing SPOs have been identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45). They were both posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kiyar village in Dachhan.

Their disappearance, simultaneous to the Kulgam attack, sent security forces on high alert. A massive search was launched to trace the two officers. (With ANI Inputs)