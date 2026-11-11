Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a security checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon. CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, capturing the sound of over 30 gunshots in 15 seconds and the commotion as security personnel came under fire.

The incident took place at around 2:15 pm at a CRPF naka in Akhran near Mir Bazar. The attackers opened fire on personnel deployed at the checkpoint before fleeing the spot, officials said. VIDEO: Attack on Central Reserve Police Force checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam caught on camera DEAFENING GUNFIRE heard https://t.co/rifmw7SLmJ — RT (@RT_com) November 11, 2026 The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag for treatment. According to an official, two of the injured personnel sustained minor injuries, while the third was slightly serious. ALSO READ: Kulgam Terror Attack: 3 CRPF Personnel Injured As Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire; Area Cordoned Off

Kulgam Attack CCTV Footage Captures Gunfire, Shouting The CCTV footage captures the sound of over 30 rounds being fired in 15 seconds during the attack. Gunshots can be heard in quick succession, followed by people shouting as the firing continues.

The recording captures the moments of panic following the sudden attack, while CRPF personnel can be seen in the vicinity of the checkpoint. The attackers, however, are not clearly visible in the footage. The visuals are being examined by investigators as they work to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible for the firing. Three CRPF Personnel Injured, Two Stable The injured personnel have been identified as Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru, and Head Constable Somveer Singh. According to officials, Santosh Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine and was reported to be slightly serious. Rakesh Dass, who hails from Assam, suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Somveer Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, sustained a bullet injury to his arm. Both were stated to be stable.

The three personnel were taken to GMC Anantnag, where they received medical treatment. Mehbooba Mufti, BJP Leaders Condemn Attack Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attack on CRPF personnel, describing the violence as unacceptable and an attempt to disrupt peace and stability in the region. PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemned the firing. In a post on X, the PDP said that such acts of violence were unacceptable and deserved unequivocal condemnation. Mufti also wished the injured personnel a speedy and complete recovery.

"There can be no place for violence in a society that yearns for lasting peace, stability and dignity," she said. BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also described the incident as highly unfortunate and said it was an attempt to disturb peace and stability in the region. He expressed solidarity with the security personnel and called on the Jammu and Kashmir Police to conduct a thorough investigation, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Thakur said the people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted peace, development and stability, adding that those responsible for creating fear and disturbing the peaceful atmosphere must be dealt with firmly under the law. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president and MP Sat Sharma also strongly condemned the attack, asserting that terrorism and its sponsors would face an uncompromising response from India. "We condemn it. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there would be no tolerance for terrorism, no safe haven for terrorists and no escape for those threatening innocent lives," Sharma said. ALSO READ: Two Suspected Terror Overground Workers Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam; Grenades, Pistol Recovered Search Operation Launched After Kulgam Attack In the wake of the shooting, security personnel sealed off the location and began a search operation to find the attackers. Additional barricades were erected, and security personnel in armoured vehicles were deployed near the site as reinforcements arrived.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage, even from shops around the area, to piece together where the attackers came from and how they got away. Forensic teams are also investigating evidence taken from the scene. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. An inquiry has been launched to determine who the attackers were and their potential links.