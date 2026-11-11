Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday after he fell unconscious during his morning walk. The 75-year-old former Rajya Sabha chairman has been admitted to the hospital's cardio-neuro centre and is currently under the care of the Department of Cardiology for medical evaluation and treatment.

Security personnel accompanying Dhankhar initially took him home in a PCR vehicle after he collapsed during his morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes. However, given his concerning health condition, he was subsequently rushed to AIIMS in an ambulance, PTI reported.

Details about his health condition were not immediately available. AIIMS authorities have not issued an official statement so far.

Dhankhar served as India's 14th Vice President from August 2022 until his resignation on July 21, 2025.

The incident comes amid a series of reported episodes of fainting and loss of consciousness that Dhankhar has experienced over the past two years.

In March 2025, he was admitted to the critical care unit at AIIMS after complaining of chest pain and subsequently underwent angioplasty.

During an official visit to Nainital in June 2025, Dhankhar fainted while attending the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University. He appeared to lose consciousness while embracing former parliamentary colleague Mahendra Singh Pal.

In January, he reportedly suffered two episodes of loss of consciousness at his residence while on his way to the washroom.

After vacating Uprashtrapati Bhavan, Dhankhar has been residing at the South Delhi farmhouse of Haryana politician Abhay Chautala.

He has not yet been allotted an official residence following his retirement.