A man in Kerala allegedly ran an impersonation racket for nearly seven months by acquiring a mobile number previously used by Chief Minister VD Satheesan and posing as someone from his office to contact senior government and police officials. The accused reportedly used the caller identity associated with the politician to make his calls appear genuine, even allegedly intimidating senior police officers.

The accused, S Shamnad, 45, a resident of Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the Cantonment Police, News18 reported. Investigators are examining how he used the number to influence government departments and whether he collected money or committed other financial frauds.

ALSO READ: Twist In 'Lured And Robbed' By Malayalam Actors Case; Kerala Doctor Booked For Sexually Assaulting Several Women According to reports, Shamnad allegedly introduced himself as Satheesan's private secretary and claimed to be calling from the Chief Minister's Office. His targets reportedly included senior police officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), Circle Inspectors (CIs) and Secretariat officials.

How Shamnad Acquired VD Satheesan's Old Mobile Number The alleged impersonation began after Shamnad learnt that the mobile number used by Satheesan during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition was no longer active. He reportedly waited for around three months before approaching a BSNL office in Venjaramoodu and applying to obtain the same number. He described it as his 'lucky number' in the application. After securing the number, Shamnad allegedly exploited the fact that caller identification platforms such as Truecaller continued to display Satheesan's name and photograph. He also shared pictures on social media to create an impression of his association with the Chief Minister.

With the help of this identity, he allegedly called up high-ranking officials and tried to intervene in the administration by posing as Satheesan's private secretary. Some people who saved the number earlier called him, believing they were getting in touch with the politician. He allegedly told them that their grievances would be dealt with and then called government offices in their name.

Called DySP At Night, Abused Officer While Posing As Chief Minister In one reported incident, Shamnad allegedly called a DySP late at night. The officer's caller identification reportedly displayed VD Satheesan's name, prompting him to answer the call. However, the caller allegedly began reprimanding the officer over the functioning of the police in his area. The suspicious nature of the conversation prompted police personnel to verify the call with the Chief Minister's Office, exposing the impersonation. The Chief Minister's Office subsequently alerted the police, leading to an investigation and Shamnad's arrest. Earlier Posed As Magistrate, Sub-Inspector And Village Officer Police investigations have also brought Shamnad's alleged history of impersonation to light. He reportedly has nine cases registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram alone. In January 2024, he purportedly impersonated a Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of police in charge of the security of a magistrate in Pathanamthitta and telephonically contacted police officers in Kasaragod. Police said he told police that the magistrate's car had broken down and that the judicial officer was under threat. An escort was arranged, along with accommodation and security for the magistrate, before police realised that the caller was masquerading as an official.

ALSO READ: Kerala Congress Officials Get SC Notice Over Deleted Post Against CJI Kant In another case, the scamster claimed to be an SI attached to the Pangode police station. Disguised as a policeman, Shamnad stopped two-wheeler drivers and extorted money, threatening to file a criminal case. Furthermore, he is said to have disguised himself as a Village Officer to visit individuals who have been recipients of housing assistance schemes and further solicited money, promising that he would ensure the release of their pending financial payments. Police are probing whether Shamnad had used Satheesan's identity to get money, threaten or influence decisions made by authorities in the seven-month false identity.