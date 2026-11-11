Noida Aqua Line Extension: Commuters travelling from Delhi via the Delhi Metro will soon be able to access direct metro connectivity to Greater Noida, as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. The project has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore and will cover a length of 8.449 kilometres, with five elevated stations.

With the expansion of this corridor, Noida and Greater Noida will have a total of 71.878 kilometres of operational metro rail network. The extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor will significantly improve public transportation in Noida and Greater Noida, which currently lack efficient connectivity. It will also provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including an interchange at Noida Sector 61 on the Blue Line.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "... A new project has been approved today that extends this line—starting from Sector 51 in Noida—all the way to Sector 4 in Greater Noida. Many IT companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are established in this area, and they will all benefit from this connectivity. Furthermore, the extension of the Aqua Line will provide better access to airports from various parts of the Delhi region... A massive multimodal transportation hub, including a mega railway terminal, is being developed at this site. The investments made in the metro system over the last 12 years under the leadership of PM Modi have directly benefited middle-class families, the poor, and the youth, while also providing a safe mode of travel for women... The project will cost Rs 2,390 crore and will consist of an 8.5-kilometre elevated corridor, featuring five new stations..." — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026 The extension will connect several important areas, including commercial centres, IT parks, offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and residential societies. Some of the key locations along the corridor include Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, IKEA at Noida Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall at Noida Sector 73. It will also improve access to major offices, including Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech in Noida Sector 60, the Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73 and Golden I office and commercial space in Greater Noida Sector 4. Delhi Public School in Sector 122 is among the educational institutions that will benefit from improved connectivity.

Noida Aqua Metro Extension: Check 5 New Stations The 8.449-km Aqua Line extension will have five elevated stations. Noida Sector 61 will serve as the interchange station, connecting the Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro's Blue Line. The five new stations are: - Noida Sector 61 - Interchange with the Blue Line

- Noida Sector 70

- Noida Sector 122

- Noida Sector 123

- Greater Noida Sector 4 ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Revises Timings For Diwali; 3 Lines To Start Early, Last Train At 10 PM Across All Routes | Check Details The new metro link is expected to make travel between Greater Noida West, Noida and Delhi easier. It will help commuters save time and reduce traffic congestion at busy junctions such as Parthala Chowk, Gaur Chowk and Ek Murti Circle.