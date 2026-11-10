A Diwali visit home turned into a hospital emergency for 26-year-old Saurabh Tomar, a member of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG), after a dispute over firecrackers escalated into a shooting in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. Tomar, who is posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was hit in the head when a bullet fired during the confrontation first struck a wall and then ricocheted towards him.

The incident took place around 9:45 pm on November 8 in Gopalpur Khadana village, where Tomar had returned to celebrate Diwali with his family, officials reported. His neighbours, identified as brothers Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen, reportedly objected to the firecrackers being burst outside the house.

The disagreement soon turned violent. According to the family's complaint, Dheeraj took out a country-made pistol and fired at the group. The bullet struck the wall before hitting Tomar behind the ear. His brother Vineet was also injured after being hit on the head with a stick.

The accused allegedly assaulted the family and threatened them before fleeing. Tomar was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet.

Baghpat Police Launch Search For Two Accused

Ramala police station received information about the firing on Sunday night and registered an FIR based on a written complaint by Tomar's father, Janakraj.

In its statement on X, Baghpat Police confirmed that the bullet had struck a wall before hitting Tomar. It also said Vineet had sustained a head injury in the incident.

“Both are in stable condition. A case has been registered at Ramala Police Station based on the written complaint of the complainant/father, Janakraj,” the police said.

Three police teams have been formed to arrest Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen. The two accused are being traced.

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Family Claims Old Enmity With Neighbours

Janakraj said his son had returned home three days before Diwali. He claimed that the two accused had an old enmity with the family and that the confrontation began while his sons were bursting crackers.