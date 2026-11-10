- President's Bodyguard Saurabh Tomar shot during Diwali visit.
- The incident occurred in Baghpatt.
- Police registered FIR, searching for two accused brothers.
A Diwali visit home turned into a hospital emergency for 26-year-old Saurabh Tomar, a member of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG), after a dispute over firecrackers escalated into a shooting in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. Tomar, who is posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was hit in the head when a bullet fired during the confrontation first struck a wall and then ricocheted towards him.
The incident took place around 9:45 pm on November 8 in Gopalpur Khadana village, where Tomar had returned to celebrate Diwali with his family, officials reported. His neighbours, identified as brothers Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen, reportedly objected to the firecrackers being burst outside the house.
अवगत कराना है कि दिनांक 08.11.2026 रात्रि 9:45 बजे थाना रमाला पुलिस को सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि ग्राम गोपालपुर खड़ाना में गांव के ही रहने वाले मोनू उर्फ प्रवीण एवं धीरज द्वारा गोली चला दी गई जो दीवार से रिकोचिट होकर वादी के पुत्र सौरभ(राष्ट्रपति भवन सुरक्षा में सेवारत) को लग कर घायल कर दिया । तथा विनीत के सिर में डण्डा मारकर उसे घायल कर दिया गया। सूचना पर थाना रमाला पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। सौरभ का उपचार मेरठ के अस्पताल में चल रहा है। दोनों की स्थिति सामान्य है। वादी/ पिता जनकराज की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना रमाला पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु 03 पुलिस टीमों का गठन किया गया है, जिनके द्वारा गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।— Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) November 10, 2026
The disagreement soon turned violent. According to the family's complaint, Dheeraj took out a country-made pistol and fired at the group. The bullet struck the wall before hitting Tomar behind the ear. His brother Vineet was also injured after being hit on the head with a stick.
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The accused allegedly assaulted the family and threatened them before fleeing. Tomar was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet.
Baghpat Police Launch Search For Two Accused
Ramala police station received information about the firing on Sunday night and registered an FIR based on a written complaint by Tomar's father, Janakraj.
In its statement on X, Baghpat Police confirmed that the bullet had struck a wall before hitting Tomar. It also said Vineet had sustained a head injury in the incident.
“Both are in stable condition. A case has been registered at Ramala Police Station based on the written complaint of the complainant/father, Janakraj,” the police said.
Three police teams have been formed to arrest Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen. The two accused are being traced.
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Family Claims Old Enmity With Neighbours
Janakraj said his son had returned home three days before Diwali. He claimed that the two accused had an old enmity with the family and that the confrontation began while his sons were bursting crackers.
Tomar joined the President’s Bodyguard in 2021 and is currently posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He got married around two years ago and has a nine-month-old child.