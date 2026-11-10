With the festive season underway, Indian Railways is witnessing a sharp increase in passenger demand. As trains are filling up rapidly, passengers planning to travel home for the celebrations or return afterwards are finding it increasingly difficult to get confirmed tickets.

As a result, many passengers are turning to the Tatkal booking facility. However, securing a Tatkal ticket is no easy task. In most cases, seats are booked within minutes of the booking window opening, and many passengers fail to complete their reservations despite logging in on time.

For millions of people, trains remain one of the most affordable, convenient, and preferred modes of transport. However, the festive rush has left seats on several trains fully booked, making last-minute travel plans particularly challenging.

Here are some important tips to follow before and during the booking process.

Tatkal Ticket Booking: When Does the Window Open?

The Tatkal booking window opens one day before the scheduled date of journey, excluding the date of travel and calculated from the train's originating station.

The booking timings are as follows:

- AC Classes: 10:00 AM

- Sleeper and Non-AC Classes: 11:00 AM

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Keep These Things Prepared

A little preparation beforehand can help you save valuable time during the booking process.

- IRCTC Account: Log in to your IRCTC account a few minutes before the booking window opens.

- Aadhaar Authentication: Ensure that your IRCTC account is Aadhaar-authenticated, as required under the applicable Tatkal booking rules.

- Mobile Number: Keep your Aadhaar-linked mobile number active to receive OTPs without delay.

- Passenger Details: Add the names, ages, and other required details of all passengers to the IRCTC Master List in advance.

- Train Selection: Finalise your train number, journey date, and preferred travel class before booking begins.

- Payment Method: Keep your preferred payment option, such as UPI or net banking, ready to avoid unnecessary delays.

Important Things to Remember While Booking Tatkal Tickets

- Select 'Tatkal' from the quota options while searching for available trains.

- Check passenger information and journey details before proceeding.

- Enter the OTP promptly whenever verification is required.

- Complete the payment process without unnecessary delays to finalise your reservation.

With high passenger demand during the festive season, preparing in advance and following the correct booking procedure can help improve your chances of securing a confirmed Tatkal ticket.

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Tatkal Train Ticket: How To Book Tickets

Passengers can book Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app by following these steps:

1. Log in to your account on the IRCTC website or mobile app.

2. Enter your travel date, source and destination stations, and preferred train.

3. Select the train and class of travel, then choose the Tatkal quota.

4. Check seat availability and proceed with the booking.

5. Enter the passengers' names, ages and other required details.

6. Choose an available payment method and complete the transaction.

7. Once the booking is complete, check the PNR number and ticket status.