Mumbai Metro News: Mira-Bhayandar residents may soon get better metro connectivity as four additional stations on Mumbai Metro Line 9 are expected to become operational by December. The upcoming stretch will run from Kashigaon to Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium, adding four stops to the existing route.

According to reports, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finished nearly 96% of the civil work on this section. Once opened, commuters will be able to access the metro through stations at Sai Baba Nagar, Meditya Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden and Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium.

The new stations are expected to improve travel options for people living in Mira-Bhayandar and make it easier to connect with other parts of Mumbai's suburban metro network. ALSO READ: Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7 And 9 To Face Morning Block Till THIS Date; Check New Timings Mumbai Metro Line 9: What Commuters Should Know The first section of Metro Line 9, a 5 km stretch between Dahisar East and Kashigaon, began carrying passengers in April 2026. It has four stations and works as an extension of Metro Line 7, which runs from Dahisar East to Gundavali in Andheri East.

The next phase will push the line further into Mira-Bhayandar, with the four upcoming stations expected to open in December. Metro Line 2B Expansion In Progess Work is also moving ahead to add more stations on Metro Line 2B, which is meant to link DN Nagar in Andheri West with Mandale in the eastern suburbs. The first 5 km section between Chembur and Mandale started services in April 2026.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Andheri Subway Shut, Metro Lines Affected, Roads Flooded Amid Red Alert MMRDA is getting ready to open the next stretch, though it has not yet named the stations in this phase or given a clear date for when passenger services will begin. Both projects form part of Mumbai’s growing metro network and are expected to give commuters more reliable options for moving across the city’s eastern and western suburbs.