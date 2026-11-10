With Chhath Puja approaching, getting a confirmed train ticket from Delhi to Bihar can be difficult amid the festive rush. To accommodate the additional passenger demand, Indian Railways has announced two pairs of Vande Bharat Festival Special trains between New Delhi and Patna.

The special services will operate on November 11 and 13 from Delhi, with return journeys scheduled for November 12 and 14. The trains will allow passengers to travel between the two cities during the day, reaching their destination on the same day.

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Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special: Dates And Timings

Railways has scheduled four services under two train pairs. Here are the departure and arrival timings:

Train No. 02258 / 02257

New Delhi to Patna (02258):

- Date: November 11, 2026

- Departure: 5:00 am from New Delhi

- Arrival: 6:30 pm at Patna Junction

Patna to New Delhi (02257):

- Date: November 12, 2026

- Departure: 8:00 am from Patna Junction

- Arrival: 9:30 pm at New Delhi

Train No. 02436 / 02435

New Delhi to Patna (02436):

- Date: November 13, 2026

- Departure: 8:35 am from New Delhi

- Arrival: 9:30 pm at Patna Junction

Patna to New Delhi (02435):

- Date: November 14, 2026

- Departure: 8:00 am from Patna Junction

- Arrival: 9:30 pm at New Delhi

Vande Bharat Special Train: List Of Stoppages

Both pairs of special trains will stop at six stations along the route to facilitate passenger travel.

These include:

1. Aligarh Junction

2. Kanpur Central

3. Prayagraj Junction

4. Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

5. Buxar

6. Ara

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16-Coach Vande Bharat Trains For Festive Rush

To accommodate more passengers during the Chhath Puja rush, the special services will operate with 16 coaches each.

Passengers planning to travel between Delhi and Patna can check ticket availability, fares and booking details through the official IRCTC website or railway booking app.