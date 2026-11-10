The Delhi government has declared November 16, 2026, a public holiday on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, popularly known as Chhath Puja. The decision will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) functioning under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The General Administration Department issued the notification on November 9, 2026, with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. According to the official order, the holiday falls on Monday. The notification will also be published in Part IV (Extraordinary) of the Delhi Gazette.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department, the public holiday will be applicable to the following establishments functioning under the Delhi government:

-Autonomous bodies under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

-Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) functioning under the Delhi government.

The notification was issued by Pradeep Tayal, Joint Secretary, General Administration Department, under file number 53/876/GAD/CN/2026/6376-6418. Copies of the order have also been forwarded to various government departments, ministries, administrative offices and municipal authorities for information and necessary action.

Chhath Puja 2026: Significance Of The Festival

Chhath Puja, also known as Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. Devotees observe traditional rituals and offer prayers to the Sun during sunrise and sunset. The festival is particularly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of other states.