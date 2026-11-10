This news is regarding the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Date Sheet 2027, which has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on their website, cisce.org. As per the timetable issued by the CISCE Board, ICSE exams have been scheduled from 15 February 2027, and ISC exams are starting from 9 February 2027. In total, 3,79,980 students are going to write these exams in affiliated institutions.

According to the report issued by the board, there are approximately 2.70 lakh students from 3,106 institutions writing the ICSE exams, and 1.1 lakh students from 1,651 institutions writing ISC examinations. ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 OUT: CISCE Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates; Check Complete Timetable And Guidelines ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: Important Details Particulars Details Board Name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Academic Year 2027 ICSE Exam Start Date February 15, 2027 ISC Exam Start Date February 9, 2027 Total Candidates 3,79,980 ICSE Candidates Approximately 2.70 lakh Schools Participating in ICSE 3,106 ISC Candidates More than 1.1 lakh Schools Participating in ISC 1,651 Date Sheet Status Out Official Website cisce.org How To Download ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Students can follow the steps below to download the CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 examination timetable: 1. Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

2. Go to the 'Examination' section on the homepage. 3. Find the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link. 4. Click on the respective examination date sheet link. 5. The official timetable PDF will appear on the screen. 6. Download the PDF and check the subject-wise examination dates and timings. 7. Save a copy of the date sheet for future reference. Students should carefully check the examination schedule to prepare their revision plans accordingly. CISCE Issues Clarification On ISC Modern English Question Paper The CISCE has also issued a clarification regarding the question paper format for ISC Modern English (Language). According to the board's circular, English Paper 1 (Language) and Modern English (Language) will have a common question paper. The syllabus for both subjects is identical, and candidates registered for English (801) or Modern English (891) will appear for the language examination on the same date and at the same time.

The board has advised students to follow the prescribed syllabus mentioned in the Regulations and Syllabuses for the ISC Year 2027 Examination. Candidates should regularly visit the official CISCE website for further examination-related announcements and updates. ALSO READ: Delhi School Holiday 2026: Delhi Govt Announces Public Holiday On November 16 Across Government Offices And PSUs For Chhath Puja Distribution of CISCE 2027 Admit Card: Admit card distribution for both exams will begin in mid-December 2026. Students can download the exam timetables from the CISCE official website.

Official Website: https://cisce.org/ Official Website: CISCE Official Website