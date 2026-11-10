Candidates who have registered for the Bihar SLET exam 2026 will be able to download their admit card from the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in, starting on November 17, 2026. The admit card will include important exam instructions, the exam centre address, and other details.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced a revised examination schedule for the School Librarian Eligibility Test (SLET) 2026. According to the notice, the exam will now be conducted on November 23, 2026, instead of November 22, 2026.

The exam date has been postponed due to an overlap in the timetable across state-level teacher eligibility tests. The Bihar STET exam will now be conducted on November 22, 2026. That exam had been postponed earlier because of Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja.

Steps To Download The Bihar SLET 2026 Admit Card

Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.

2. Click on the link titled “Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 Admit Card.”

3. Enter the required details, such as application number, password or date of birth.

4. The Bihar SLET 2026 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

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Bihar SLET 2026 Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode, with a total of 150 multiple-choice questions.

- Each question will carry one mark.

- The exam will have two sections: Library Science with 100 questions and General Knowledge with 50 questions.

- The exam duration is 150 minutes.

- There will be no negative marking.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for upcoming updates and announcements.