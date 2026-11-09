The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the board examination timetable for Classes 10 and 12 for 2027 on November 6. As per the timetable, examinations for both classes will start on February 16, 2027. Examinations for Class 10 will end on March 9, whereas Class 12 examinations will end on April 9.

Examinations will start at 10:30 AM. The subject-wise timetable can be downloaded from cbse.gov.in.

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CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations will be conducted from February 16 to March 9, 2027. Students will appear for examinations across 83 subjects. The examination timing for most major subjects will be from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while certain subjects will have shorter examination durations.

Date

Subject

Exam Timing

February 16, 2027

Painting

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

February 17, 2027

Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 18, 2027

Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Food Production, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Data Science

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

February 19, 2027

Home Science

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 20, 2027

Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 22, 2027

Science

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 23, 2027

Introduction to Tourism

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

February 24, 2027

Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

February 25, 2027

Retail, Security, Agriculture, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

February 26, 2027

English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 27, 2027

Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Nepali, Kokborok

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 1, 2027

Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 2, 2027

Physical Activity Trainer

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 3, 2027

Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 4, 2027

Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 5, 2027

Telugu, Russian, Persian, Limboo, Lepcha

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 5, 2027

Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (Vocal and Instrumental)

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 6, 2027

French

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 8, 2027

Social Science

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 9, 2027

Tibetan, German, NCC, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16 and conclude on April 9, 2027. Students will appear for examinations across 121 subjects. Most exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while selected subjects will last two hours.

Date

Subject

Exam Timing

February 16, 2027

Physics

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 17, 2027

Engineering Graphics, Dance Subjects, Beauty & Wellness, Horticulture, Cost Accounting

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 18, 2027

Physical Education

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 19, 2027

Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi), Land Transportation Associate

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 20, 2027

Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 22, 2027

NCC, Automotive, Fashion Studies

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 23, 2027

Accountancy

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 24, 2027

Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

February 25, 2027

Geography

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 26, 2027

Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

February 27, 2027

Chemistry

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 1, 2027

Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Urdu Core, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Food Nutrition & Dietetics

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 2, 2027

Psychology

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 3, 2027

Regional Languages

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 4, 2027

Front Office Operations, Yoga, Electronics & Hardware

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 5, 2027

English Elective, English Core

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 6, 2027

Food Production, Health Care, Design

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 8, 2027

Tourism, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 9, 2027

Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 11, 2027

Home Science

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 12, 2027

Typography & Computer Application

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 13, 2027

Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 15, 2027

Hindustani Music (Vocal and Instrumental)

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 16, 2027

Economics

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 17, 2027

Physical Activity Trainer

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 18, 2027

Marketing

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 19, 2027

Political Science

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 20, 2027

Artificial Intelligence

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 22, 2027

Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 24, 2027

Kathak Dance

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 25, 2027

Biology

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 27, 2027

History

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 29, 2027

Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 30, 2027

Sociology

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

March 31, 2027

Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

April 1, 2027

Business Studies, Business Administration

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

April 6, 2027

Sanskrit Core, Taxation

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

April 7, 2027

Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

April 8, 2027

Legal Studies

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

April 9, 2027

Retail, Web Application

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Practical Dates and Key Instructions

As per the schedule published by CBSE, the practical examinations for class 10th and class 12th, project work, and internal assessments for normal schools will commence from 1st January, 2027 onwards. In case of winter schools, practical and internal assessments will take place from 9th November to 19th December, 2026.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review their subject-wise exam schedules so that they do not have any problems. It is also important for them to revise between exams and solve some previous years’ question papers and sample papers.

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How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF?

Students can download the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.

Step 3: Click on the relevant link.

Step 4: The date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF Direct Link 

Datesheet_ClassX _XII_2027_Main_06112026.pdf

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