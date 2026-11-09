The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the board examination timetable for Classes 10 and 12 for 2027 on November 6. As per the timetable, examinations for both classes will start on February 16, 2027. Examinations for Class 10 will end on March 9, whereas Class 12 examinations will end on April 9.

Examinations will start at 10:30 AM. The subject-wise timetable can be downloaded from cbse.gov.in. ALSO READ: UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026 Out: UPESSC Releases City Intimation Slip At upessc.up.gov.in; Direct Link Here CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable The CBSE Class 10 board examinations will be conducted from February 16 to March 9, 2027. Students will appear for examinations across 83 subjects. The examination timing for most major subjects will be from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while certain subjects will have shorter examination durations.

Date Subject Exam Timing February 16, 2027 Painting 10:30 AM–12:30 PM February 17, 2027 Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 18, 2027 Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Food Production, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Data Science 10:30 AM–12:30 PM February 19, 2027 Home Science 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 20, 2027 Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 22, 2027 Science 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 23, 2027 Introduction to Tourism 10:30 AM–12:30 PM February 24, 2027 Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence 10:30 AM–12:30 PM February 25, 2027 Retail, Security, Agriculture, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation 10:30 AM–12:30 PM February 26, 2027 English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature) 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 27, 2027 Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Nepali, Kokborok 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 1, 2027 Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 2, 2027 Physical Activity Trainer 10:30 AM–12:30 PM March 3, 2027 Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 4, 2027 Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 5, 2027 Telugu, Russian, Persian, Limboo, Lepcha 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 5, 2027 Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (Vocal and Instrumental) 10:30 AM–12:30 PM March 6, 2027 French 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 8, 2027 Social Science 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 9, 2027 Tibetan, German, NCC, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy 10:30 AM–1:30 PM CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable The CBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16 and conclude on April 9, 2027. Students will appear for examinations across 121 subjects. Most exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while selected subjects will last two hours. Date Subject Exam Timing February 16, 2027 Physics 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 17, 2027 Engineering Graphics, Dance Subjects, Beauty & Wellness, Horticulture, Cost Accounting 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 18, 2027 Physical Education 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 19, 2027 Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi), Land Transportation Associate 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 20, 2027 Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 22, 2027 NCC, Automotive, Fashion Studies 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 23, 2027 Accountancy 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 24, 2027 Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art 10:30 AM–12:30 PM February 25, 2027 Geography 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 26, 2027 Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education 10:30 AM–1:30 PM February 27, 2027 Chemistry 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 1, 2027 Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Urdu Core, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Food Nutrition & Dietetics 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 2, 2027 Psychology 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 3, 2027 Regional Languages 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 4, 2027 Front Office Operations, Yoga, Electronics & Hardware 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 5, 2027 English Elective, English Core 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 6, 2027 Food Production, Health Care, Design 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 8, 2027 Tourism, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 9, 2027 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 11, 2027 Home Science 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 12, 2027 Typography & Computer Application 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 13, 2027 Hindi Elective, Hindi Core 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 15, 2027 Hindustani Music (Vocal and Instrumental) 10:30 AM–12:30 PM March 16, 2027 Economics 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 17, 2027 Physical Activity Trainer 10:30 AM–12:30 PM March 18, 2027 Marketing 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 19, 2027 Political Science 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 20, 2027 Artificial Intelligence 10:30 AM–12:30 PM March 22, 2027 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 24, 2027 Kathak Dance 10:30 AM–12:30 PM March 25, 2027 Biology 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 27, 2027 History 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 29, 2027 Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 30, 2027 Sociology 10:30 AM–1:30 PM March 31, 2027 Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology 10:30 AM–1:30 PM April 1, 2027 Business Studies, Business Administration 10:30 AM–1:30 PM April 6, 2027 Sanskrit Core, Taxation 10:30 AM–1:30 PM April 7, 2027 Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science 10:30 AM–1:30 PM April 8, 2027 Legal Studies 10:30 AM–1:30 PM April 9, 2027 Retail, Web Application 10:30 AM–1:30 PM CBSE Board Exams 2027: Practical Dates and Key Instructions As per the schedule published by CBSE, the practical examinations for class 10th and class 12th, project work, and internal assessments for normal schools will commence from 1st January, 2027 onwards. In case of winter schools, practical and internal assessments will take place from 9th November to 19th December, 2026. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review their subject-wise exam schedules so that they do not have any problems. It is also important for them to revise between exams and solve some previous years’ question papers and sample papers.