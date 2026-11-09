The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the board examination timetable for Classes 10 and 12 for 2027 on November 6. As per the timetable, examinations for both classes will start on February 16, 2027. Examinations for Class 10 will end on March 9, whereas Class 12 examinations will end on April 9.
Examinations will start at 10:30 AM. The subject-wise timetable can be downloaded from cbse.gov.in.
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CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable
The CBSE Class 10 board examinations will be conducted from February 16 to March 9, 2027. Students will appear for examinations across 83 subjects. The examination timing for most major subjects will be from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while certain subjects will have shorter examination durations.
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Date
|
Subject
|
Exam Timing
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February 16, 2027
|
Painting
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
February 17, 2027
|
Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 18, 2027
|
Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Food Production, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Data Science
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
February 19, 2027
|
Home Science
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 20, 2027
|
Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 22, 2027
|
Science
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 23, 2027
|
Introduction to Tourism
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
February 24, 2027
|
Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
February 25, 2027
|
Retail, Security, Agriculture, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
February 26, 2027
|
English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 27, 2027
|
Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Nepali, Kokborok
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
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March 1, 2027
|
Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
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March 2, 2027
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
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March 3, 2027
|
Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
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March 4, 2027
|
Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu-Telangana
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10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 5, 2027
|
Telugu, Russian, Persian, Limboo, Lepcha
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 5, 2027
|
Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (Vocal and Instrumental)
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
March 6, 2027
|
French
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 8, 2027
|
Social Science
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 9, 2027
|
Tibetan, German, NCC, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable
The CBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16 and conclude on April 9, 2027. Students will appear for examinations across 121 subjects. Most exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while selected subjects will last two hours.
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Date
|
Subject
|
Exam Timing
|
February 16, 2027
|
Physics
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10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 17, 2027
|
Engineering Graphics, Dance Subjects, Beauty & Wellness, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 18, 2027
|
Physical Education
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10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 19, 2027
|
Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi), Land Transportation Associate
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
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February 20, 2027
|
Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 22, 2027
|
NCC, Automotive, Fashion Studies
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 23, 2027
|
Accountancy
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 24, 2027
|
Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
February 25, 2027
|
Geography
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 26, 2027
|
Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
February 27, 2027
|
Chemistry
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 1, 2027
|
Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Urdu Core, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 2, 2027
|
Psychology
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10:30 AM–1:30 PM
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March 3, 2027
|
Regional Languages
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 4, 2027
|
Front Office Operations, Yoga, Electronics & Hardware
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 5, 2027
|
English Elective, English Core
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10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 6, 2027
|
Food Production, Health Care, Design
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 8, 2027
|
Tourism, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
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10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 9, 2027
|
Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 11, 2027
|
Home Science
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 12, 2027
|
Typography & Computer Application
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10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 13, 2027
|
Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 15, 2027
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal and Instrumental)
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
March 16, 2027
|
Economics
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 17, 2027
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
March 18, 2027
|
Marketing
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 19, 2027
|
Political Science
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 20, 2027
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
March 22, 2027
|
Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 24, 2027
|
Kathak Dance
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
March 25, 2027
|
Biology
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 27, 2027
|
History
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 29, 2027
|
Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 30, 2027
|
Sociology
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
March 31, 2027
|
Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
April 1, 2027
|
Business Studies, Business Administration
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
April 6, 2027
|
Sanskrit Core, Taxation
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
April 7, 2027
|
Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
April 8, 2027
|
Legal Studies
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
April 9, 2027
|
Retail, Web Application
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
CBSE Board Exams 2027: Practical Dates and Key Instructions
As per the schedule published by CBSE, the practical examinations for class 10th and class 12th, project work, and internal assessments for normal schools will commence from 1st January, 2027 onwards. In case of winter schools, practical and internal assessments will take place from 9th November to 19th December, 2026.
Candidates are advised to thoroughly review their subject-wise exam schedules so that they do not have any problems. It is also important for them to revise between exams and solve some previous years’ question papers and sample papers.
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How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF?
Students can download the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: Find the link for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.
Step 3: Click on the relevant link.
Step 4: The date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.