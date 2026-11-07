- CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2027 date sheet has been released.
- Exams will commence on February 16, 2027.
- Students can download the official date sheet from the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations, giving students over 100 days to prepare. Students can download the complete date sheet from the CBSE official portal at cbse.gov.in. For both classes, the board exams will begin on February 16 at 10:30 AM. While Class 10th exams will conclude on March 9, the Class 12th Board examination will end on April 9, 2027.
According to the official notification, over 26 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 Board exams, while more than 19.8 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 Board Examination.
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CBSE Class 12th Subject-Wise Exam Dates 2027
The CBSE Class 12th date sheet covers a total of 121 subjects. Physics will be the main paper scheduled first on February 16, 2027, while Retail and Web Application will be held last. Most of the Class 12th papers will be held in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. However, for certain papers, the timings may vary, with some exams scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM.
|
Subject
|
Exam date
|
Day
|
Physics
|
February 16, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Accountancy
|
February 23, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Geography
|
February 25, 2027
|
Thursday
|
Chemistry
|
February 27, 2027
|
Saturday
|
Psychology
|
March 2, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages
|
March 3, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
English Core and Elective
|
March 5, 2027
|
Friday
|
Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
|
March 9, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Hindi Core and Elective
|
March 13, 2027
|
Saturday
|
Economics
|
March 16, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Political Science
|
March 19, 2027
|
Friday
|
Biology
|
March 25, 2027
|
Thursday
|
History
|
March 27, 2027
|
Saturday
|
Sociology
|
March 30, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology
|
March 31, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
Business Studies and Business Administration
|
April 1, 2027
|
Thursday
CBSE Class 10th Subject-Wise Exam Dates 2027
For Class 10th, the Board examinations will commence on February 16, 2027, and will continue until March 9, 2027. A total of 83 subjects are included in the CBSE Class 10th date sheet. The papers will start in the morning shift, beginning at 10:30 AM. Where multiple papers are scheduled on a single day, students must check the official PDF for the exact subject codes and examination durations.
|
Subject
|
Subject Code
|
Exam Date
|
Painting
|
049
|
February 16, 2027
|
Mathematics Standard
|
041
|
February 17, 2027
|
Mathematics Basic
|
241
|
February 17, 2027
|
Home Science
|
064
|
February 19, 2027
|
Science
|
086
|
February 22, 2027
|
Computer Applications
|
165
|
February 24, 2027
|
Information Technology
|
402
|
February 24, 2027
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
417
|
February 24, 2027
|
English Communicative
|
101
|
February 26, 2027
|
English Language and Literature
|
184
|
February 26, 2027
|
Hindi Course A
|
002
|
March 3, 2027
|
Hindi Course B
|
085
|
March 3, 2027
|
Social Science
|
087
|
March 8, 2027
CBSE Two-Board System
The 2027 CBSE Class 10th Board Examination will be conducted under the two-board system, introduced by CBSE recently. Under this system, all eligible candidates must appear for phase one of the board examination. After results are declared, those who want to improve their marks can appear for phase two in a maximum of three subjects.
However, students who fail in three or more subjects will not be eligible to appear for the second phase of the board examinations according to the board’s exam guidelines.