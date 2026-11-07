According to the official notification, over 26 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 Board exams, while more than 19.8 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 Board Examination.

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The CBSE Class 12th date sheet covers a total of 121 subjects. Physics will be the main paper scheduled first on February 16, 2027, while Retail and Web Application will be held last. Most of the Class 12th papers will be held in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. However, for certain papers, the timings may vary, with some exams scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM.

Subject Exam date Day Physics February 16, 2027 Tuesday Accountancy February 23, 2027 Tuesday Geography February 25, 2027 Thursday Chemistry February 27, 2027 Saturday Psychology March 2, 2027 Tuesday Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages March 3, 2027 Wednesday English Core and Elective March 5, 2027 Friday Mathematics and Applied Mathematics March 9, 2027 Tuesday Hindi Core and Elective March 13, 2027 Saturday Economics March 16, 2027 Tuesday Political Science March 19, 2027 Friday Biology March 25, 2027 Thursday History March 27, 2027 Saturday Sociology March 30, 2027 Tuesday Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology March 31, 2027 Wednesday Business Studies and Business Administration April 1, 2027 Thursday

CBSE Class 10th Subject-Wise Exam Dates 2027

For Class 10th, the Board examinations will commence on February 16, 2027, and will continue until March 9, 2027. A total of 83 subjects are included in the CBSE Class 10th date sheet. The papers will start in the morning shift, beginning at 10:30 AM. Where multiple papers are scheduled on a single day, students must check the official PDF for the exact subject codes and examination durations.

Subject Subject Code Exam Date Painting 049 February 16, 2027 Mathematics Standard 041 February 17, 2027 Mathematics Basic 241 February 17, 2027 Home Science 064 February 19, 2027 Science 086 February 22, 2027 Computer Applications 165 February 24, 2027 Information Technology 402 February 24, 2027 Artificial Intelligence 417 February 24, 2027 English Communicative 101 February 26, 2027 English Language and Literature 184 February 26, 2027 Hindi Course A 002 March 3, 2027 Hindi Course B 085 March 3, 2027 Social Science 087 March 8, 2027

CBSE Two-Board System

The 2027 CBSE Class 10th Board Examination will be conducted under the two-board system, introduced by CBSE recently. Under this system, all eligible candidates must appear for phase one of the board examination. After results are declared, those who want to improve their marks can appear for phase two in a maximum of three subjects.

However, students who fail in three or more subjects will not be eligible to appear for the second phase of the board examinations according to the board’s exam guidelines.