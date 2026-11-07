HighLights
  1. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2027 date sheet has been released.
  2. Exams will commence on February 16, 2027.
  3. Students can download the official date sheet from the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Out:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations, giving students over 100 days to prepare. Students can download the complete date sheet from the CBSE official portal at cbse.gov.in. For both classes, the board exams will begin on February 16 at 10:30 AM. While Class 10th exams will conclude on March 9, the Class 12th Board examination will end on April 9, 2027. 

According to the official notification, over 26 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 Board exams, while more than 19.8 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 Board Examination. 

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CBSE Class 12th Subject-Wise Exam Dates 2027

The CBSE Class 12th date sheet covers a total of 121 subjects. Physics will be the main paper scheduled first on February 16, 2027, while Retail and Web Application will be held last. Most of the Class 12th papers will be held in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. However, for certain papers, the timings may vary, with some exams scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM. 

Subject

Exam date

Day

Physics

February 16, 2027

Tuesday

Accountancy

February 23, 2027

Tuesday

Geography

February 25, 2027

Thursday

Chemistry

February 27, 2027

Saturday

Psychology

March 2, 2027

Tuesday

Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages

March 3, 2027

Wednesday

English Core and Elective

March 5, 2027

Friday

Mathematics and Applied Mathematics

March 9, 2027

Tuesday

Hindi Core and Elective

March 13, 2027

Saturday

Economics

March 16, 2027

Tuesday

Political Science

March 19, 2027

Friday

Biology

March 25, 2027

Thursday

History

March 27, 2027

Saturday

Sociology

March 30, 2027

Tuesday

Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology

March 31, 2027

Wednesday

Business Studies and Business Administration

April 1, 2027

Thursday

CBSE Class 10th Subject-Wise Exam Dates 2027

For Class 10th, the Board examinations will commence on February 16, 2027, and will continue until March 9, 2027. A total of 83 subjects are included in the CBSE Class 10th date sheet. The papers will start in the morning shift, beginning at 10:30 AM. Where multiple papers are scheduled on a single day, students must check the official PDF for the exact subject codes and examination durations. 

Subject

Subject Code

Exam Date

Painting

049

February 16, 2027

Mathematics Standard

041

February 17, 2027

Mathematics Basic

241

February 17, 2027

Home Science

064

February 19, 2027

Science

086

February 22, 2027

Computer Applications

165

February 24, 2027

Information Technology

402

February 24, 2027

Artificial Intelligence

417

February 24, 2027

English Communicative

101

February 26, 2027

English Language and Literature

184

February 26, 2027

Hindi Course A

002

March 3, 2027

Hindi Course B

085

March 3, 2027

Social Science

087

March 8, 2027

CBSE Two-Board System

The 2027 CBSE Class 10th Board Examination will be conducted under the two-board system, introduced by CBSE recently. Under this system, all eligible candidates must appear for phase one of the board examination. After results are declared, those who want to improve their marks can appear for phase two in a maximum of three subjects. 

However, students who fail in three or more subjects will not be eligible to appear for the second phase of the board examinations according to the board’s exam guidelines.

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Datesheet_ClassX _XII_2027_Main_06112026.pdf

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