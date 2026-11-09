UP Assistant Professor 2026 Exam City Slip: The 'exam city slip' for UP Assistant Professor jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). Those who are appearing in the exam are allowed to download the exam city slips from the website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The exam city slip shows the allotted city for the exam. The release of the exam city slip allows candidates to make arrangements in time for travel and stay, thus avoiding the last-minute chaos.

There are a total of 1,936 vacancies for the UP Assistant Professor job in non-government aided co-educational colleges and women’s colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The exam will take place on November 19 and 20, 2026.

UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check the steps below to download the exam city slip:



Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.



Step 2: Now on the Homepage, click on the UP Assistant Professor Exam City Slip link available.



Step 3: Once the link is clicked, enter the login credentials such as OTR ID and password.



Step 4: Submit the details and the city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the exam slip and save it for future reference.