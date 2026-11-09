Karnataka SSLC 2027 Registration: Online registration has been initiated by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) for the SSLC Exam 1, 2027. The schools have been directed to complete the process of registration by November 11, 2026. The examination will commence on March 22, 2027.

As per the instructions provided by the KSEAB, the schools should log on to the registration website and enter the details of the eligible students using their login credentials. The process involves uploading the pictures and signatures in the specified JPEG format.

-Regular students appearing for the SSLC examination.

The registration process is open to the following categories of candidates:

Last date for registration

-Repeat candidates who are eligible to reappear.

-Students with disabilities.

Schools must provide the necessary identification details of students, including the Permanent Education Number (PEN) and APAAR ID, wherever applicable. They must follow the board's instructions while entering student information and uploading the required documents.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1, 2027: Steps To Register

Schools can complete the online registration process by following these steps:

1. Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the school login portal.

3. Enter the school's registered username and password.

4. Fill in the required details of eligible students.

5. Upload students' photographs and signatures in the prescribed JPEG format.

6. Verify all the entered information carefully.

7. Submit the registration forms through the online portal.

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Karnataka SSLC 2027 Registration: Helpline & Important Instructions

Schools facing technical difficulties during the registration process can contact the KSEAB helpline at 080-23310075 for assistance.

Private fresh candidates and repeaters should visit the official KSEAB website and check the registration instructions applicable to their respective categories. Schools are advised to complete the registration process before the November 11 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.