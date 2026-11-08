RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2027: The examination timetable for the year 2027 for Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). According to the declaration, both the examinations are scheduled to commence on February 16, 2027.



The board has also made changes in the examination time for the coming academic session. As compared to past years, when exams would start at 8:30 am, this time the exams will commence at 10:30 am.

ALSO READ: MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased To 16,717 With One-Year Age Relaxation; Check New Exam Date Here Rajasthan Board Exam 2027: Latest Updates on Exam Dates and Timings RBSE has announced the examination commencement date and revised paper timings for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Particulars Details Board Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Academic session 2026–27 Classes 10 and 12 Exam commencement date February 16, 2027 Revised exam timing 10:30 AM onwards Previous exam timing 8:30 AM onwards Subject-wise timetable Awaited Official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Timings 2027: What Has Changed? The major change announced by the Rajasthan Board concerns the examination timings. Both Class 10 and Class 12 question papers will now begin at 10:30 AM instead of the earlier 8:30 AM schedule. Students should carefully check the subject-wise timetable once it is published to confirm the examination dates, reporting time and duration of individual papers.

The detailed date sheet is yet to be released by the board. Rajasthan Board Results 2026: Check Class 10, 12 Pass Percentage In 2026, RBSE conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 12 to February 28, while Class 12 examinations were held between February 12 and March 11. The Class 10 results were declared on March 24, with an overall pass percentage of 94.23%. A total of 10,68,078 students received their results. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.20%, while the pass percentage among boys stood at 93.63 per cent.

For Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 96.30 per cent. The board declared the Science, Commerce and Arts stream results together on March 31. More than eight lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations. RBSE Two-Exam System 2027: Second Opportunity for Students The Rajasthan Board is also planning to introduce a two-examination system for Class 10 and Class 12 students from the 2027 academic session. Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the proposal in November 2025. Under the proposed system, appearing in the first examination will be compulsory, while students seeking to improve their marks will get another opportunity in May-June. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Date Sheet 2027 OUT: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin From February 8; Check Full Schedule Key details of the proposed system include: -The first board examination is expected to take place in February-March. -The second examination is expected to be conducted in May-June. -Students will get an opportunity to improve their marks in up to three subjects. -Appearing in the first examination will be compulsory. In March 2026, RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore stated that the proposal had been sent to the state government for approval. However, the board has not yet released detailed implementation guidelines for the two-exam system.