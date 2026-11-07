CAT Admit Card 2026 Out: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, scheduled on November 29. Registered candidates can download the CAT hall ticket from the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Applicants must verify all the details mentioned on it carefully after downloading the admit card. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a government-issued ID such as Aadhaar/PAN/driving License, etc.

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Steps To Download CAT Admit Card 2026

Using the following steps, candidates can download the CAT 2026 admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Enter your CAT user ID and password to access the candidate dashboard.

Step 4: Click on the admit card download link.

Step 5: View and download the admit card. Verify all details carefully.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th West Asia Result 2026 Out: Here’s How To Download Marksheet From DigiLocker

Details Mentioned on the CAT Admit Card 2026

The following details are mentioned on the admit card. Check them carefully and report any discrepancy to the concerned authorities.

Candidate’s Name, Photograph, and Signature

CAT registration ID

Date of Birth, Category, and PwD status

Test date and day

Allotted exam slot

Reporting time and Gate closing time

Test centre name, address, and reference number

CAT exam day guidelines

CAT 2026 Exam Timings

The exam will be held in CBT mode on November 29, 2026 across 170 exam centres. The reported exam slots are as follows:

Slot 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Slot 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Slot 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Candidates must note that their individual examination slot, centre details, and reporting time are mentioned on the CAT admit cards.