- IIM Indore released CAT Admit Card 2026 for November 29 exam.
- Studnets must download the hall ticket from the official website iimcat.ac.in using their login.
- It is mandatory to carry a printed admit card and a government-issued ID on the exam day.
CAT Admit Card 2026 Out: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, scheduled on November 29. Registered candidates can download the CAT hall ticket from the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Applicants must verify all the details mentioned on it carefully after downloading the admit card. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a government-issued ID such as Aadhaar/PAN/driving License, etc.
Steps To Download CAT Admit Card 2026
Using the following steps, candidates can download the CAT 2026 admit card from the official portal.
Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the candidate login portal.
Step 3: Enter your CAT user ID and password to access the candidate dashboard.
Step 4: Click on the admit card download link.
Step 5: View and download the admit card. Verify all details carefully.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12th West Asia Result 2026 Out: Here’s How To Download Marksheet From DigiLocker
Details Mentioned on the CAT Admit Card 2026
The following details are mentioned on the admit card. Check them carefully and report any discrepancy to the concerned authorities.
Candidate’s Name, Photograph, and Signature
CAT registration ID
Date of Birth, Category, and PwD status
Test date and day
Allotted exam slot
Reporting time and Gate closing time
Test centre name, address, and reference number
CAT exam day guidelines
CAT 2026 Exam Timings
The exam will be held in CBT mode on November 29, 2026 across 170 exam centres. The reported exam slots are as follows:
Slot 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM
Slot 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Slot 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Candidates must note that their individual examination slot, centre details, and reporting time are mentioned on the CAT admit cards.