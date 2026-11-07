CBSE Class 12th West Asia Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12th special examination results for West Asia. Students who have appeared for the examination can download their marksheet from the DigiLocker platform. The West Asia Special Examination for CBSE Clss 12th was held from October 23 to 28, 2026 for students who were unable to appear for the board examinations due to prevailing conditions in the region at that time. Students need to log in to the DigiLocker account using their credentials to access their marksheets.

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How to Check Marks Using DigiLocker?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their marks via the DigiLocker platform.

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or open the mobile application.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number and mandatory credentials to log in.

Step 3: Under the document section, select the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 4: Click on the Class 12 marksheet.

Step 5: Enter the required information if needed.

Step 6: View and download the marksheet for future reference.

Why Special Exams Were Conducted?

For West Asian students, the special exams were held from October 23 to October 28, with a break on October 25. Eligible students who were not able to appear for the regular March-April 2026 Board Examination due to the prevailing circumstances in the region were given another opportunity to appear for examinations in subjects that could not be conducted during the main examination period. The special examination covered studnets from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).