CBSE Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2027. As per the schedule released on the official website, the examinations will begin on February 16. The full board exam schedule was shared by Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj and the details have been shared on the official website cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, while most of the exams will be held between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm, exams for some vocational subjects are scheduled from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The official records suggest that over 26.5 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 board exams and over 19.8 lakh students will take part in the Class 12 board exams.

ALSO READ: E-20 Row: Karnataka Minister Claims Ethanol Content Exceeds 30% In Petrol Samples, Demands Relief Fund For Motorists Class 10 Datesheet 2027: February 17 - Wednesday- Mathematics (Basic and Standard) February 22- Monday- Science February 27- Saturday- English (Communicative and Language and Literature), Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Sindhi, Nepali and Kokborok March 1- Monday- Sanskrit, Arabic, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa March 2- Tuesday- Hindi Course A and B March 3- Wednesday- Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu Course A, Manipuri and Telugu March 6- Saturday- French March 8- Monday- Social Science ALSO READ: Starlink's India Entry Row: Govt Defends Satcom Licensing Process, Says Elon Musk's Firm Was Last To Apply Class 12 Datesheet 2027: February 16- Tuesday- Physics February 23- Tuesday- Accountancy

February 25- Thursday- Geography

February 27- Saturday- Chemistry

March 2- Tuesday- Psychology

March 3- Wednesday- Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages

March 5- Friday- English Core and Elective

March 9- Tuesday- Mathematics and Applied Mathematics

March 13- Saturday- Hindi Core and Elective

March 16- Tuesday- Economics

March 19- Friday- Political Science

March 25- Thursday- Biology

March 27- Saturday- History

March 30- Tuesday- Sociology

March 31- Wednesday- Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology

April 1- Thursday- Business Studies and Business Administration