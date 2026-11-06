- CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams begin February 16.
- Official date sheet released on cbse.gov.in for 2027.
- Over 46 lakh students registered for upcoming board exams.
CBSE Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2027. As per the schedule released on the official website, the examinations will begin on February 16. The full board exam schedule was shared by Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj and the details have been shared on the official website cbse.gov.in.
As per the schedule, while most of the exams will be held between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm, exams for some vocational subjects are scheduled from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The official records suggest that over 26.5 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 board exams and over 19.8 lakh students will take part in the Class 12 board exams.
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Class 10 Datesheet 2027:
February 17 - Wednesday- Mathematics (Basic and Standard)
February 22- Monday- Science
February 27- Saturday- English (Communicative and Language and Literature), Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Sindhi, Nepali and Kokborok
March 1- Monday- Sanskrit, Arabic, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa
March 2- Tuesday- Hindi Course A and B
March 3- Wednesday- Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu Course A, Manipuri and Telugu
March 6- Saturday- French
March 8- Monday- Social Science
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Class 12 Datesheet 2027:
February 16- Tuesday- Physics
February 23- Tuesday- Accountancy
February 25- Thursday- Geography
February 27- Saturday- Chemistry
March 2- Tuesday- Psychology
March 3- Wednesday- Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages
March 5- Friday- English Core and Elective
March 9- Tuesday- Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
March 13- Saturday- Hindi Core and Elective
March 16- Tuesday- Economics
March 19- Friday- Political Science
March 25- Thursday- Biology
March 27- Saturday- History
March 30- Tuesday- Sociology
March 31- Wednesday- Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology
April 1- Thursday- Business Studies and Business Administration