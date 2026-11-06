CBSE Board Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the practical exam schedule for the 2026-27 academic year for Winter Bound Schools. As per the notification released, the practical/internal/project assessment for both classes 10th and 12th for winter-bound schools will be held from November 9 to December 19, 2026. Furthermore, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2026-27 will start on January 1, 2027, as per the provisions of the Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board.

All eligible students must download the official notification below and check the practical exam schedule. Meanwhile, the school authorities have been asked to follow the prerequisite guidelines for the smooth conduct of the practical exams. Also Read: UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Result OUT: 2,526 Candidates Qualify For PT; Check Name-Wise And Roll Number-Wise PDF Direct Links Here CBSE 2027 Practical Exam Schedule: Overview Some key aspects related to the CBSE practical exam schedule are as follows: Particulars Details Board name CBSE Exam name CBSE Board Practical Exam 2027 Classes 10 and 12 Practical exam date Announced Practical exam mode Offline Exam session 2026-27 Official website cbse.gov.in How To Check CBSE 2027 Practical Exam Schedule? Students can follow the given steps to check their practical exam dates from the CBSE official website. Step 1: Open the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the Examination Circulars section, select the notice link related to the CBSE 10th/12th Practical Exam Date 2027. Step 3: The PDF will open with all details. Step 4: Download it and check the practical dates. Students should also note that the respective schools will share the subject-wise CBSE Board 10th and 12th practical/Internal assessment dates and timings. Accordingly, they need to appear. CBSE 2027 Practical Exam Schedule: Key Guidelines All schools following the winter-bound curriculum must complete their practical examination within the prescribed time. Some of the key guidelines are mentioned below. 1. All schools must prepare the list of eligible candidates. Students whose details have not been submitted to the online LOC to the Board are allowed to appear for the practical examinations/project/Internal Assessment. 2. The internal assessment will be held only once for Class 10th. Therefore, all schools must fill out the IA marks for all candidates during the schedule fixed and communicated. 3. Schools not assigning examiners or observers must immediately inform the Regional Office. 4. Make sure that Practical Examination/Project work/ Internal Assessment is completed and answer books of Class XII are sent to the concerned regional offices in time. Also Read: CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM Indore To Release Hall Ticket Today At iimcat.ac.in, Check Steps To Download And Exam Date Here Circular_Practical_Examination_Winter_Bound_05112026.pdf