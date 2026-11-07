- TSBIE to announce Inter 1st, 2nd Year IPE 2027 dates soon.
- Practicals will likely be held during the last week of late January 2027.
- Students can download the official timetable from tgbienew.cgg.gov.in for updates.
TS Intermediate Exam Date 2027: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon release the subject-wise exam dates for the TS Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year IPE 2027 examinations. Once released, students can download the PDF from the board’s official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Based on previous year trends, the pre-final exam may be held in January 2027, while the Intermediate practicals will likely be held in the last week of January 2027.
Meanwhile, the theory examination for TS 1st and 2nd year students are expected to begin during the last week of February 2027. However, the official dates will be announced following the release of the timetable.
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Steps To Download TS Intermediate Exam Datesheet 2027
Following the given steps, students can download the exam timetable from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official TGBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the Announcement section.
Step 3: Select the notification link related to the TS Inter IPE 2027 Time Table.
Step 4: Click on the PDF link.
Step 5: Download it and check the subject-wise exam dates and timings carefully.
TS Intermediate Exam Datesheet 2027: Expected Timeline
Following the previous year's trends, the theory papers are expected to follow the 9 AM to 12 noon session. Students are advised to check the final timetable for the exact timing of each paper.
Furthermore, the practical examinations are likely to be held in the last week of January 2027. According to the academic schedule, TS Inter practical examinations 2027 are expected to be conducted in the last week of January 2027. They may be held in morning and afternoon sessions, including 9 AM to 12 noon and 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the final 2027 practical schedule will be notified following the release of the official exam schedule.
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TS Intermediate Exam Datesheet 2027: Key Instructions
1. After downloading the datesheet PDF, verify subject-wise dates carefully.
2. For every paper, note the reporting timings.
3. Download the hall tickets once they are available on the official portal.
4. Cross-check all details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancy to the respective schools or board officials.
5. Follow all instructions issued by TGBIE and the examination centre diligently.
6. Carry only permitted items and stationery on the exam day.