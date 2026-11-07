TS Intermediate Exam Date 2027: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon release the subject-wise exam dates for the TS Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year IPE 2027 examinations. Once released, students can download the PDF from the board’s official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Based on previous year trends, the pre-final exam may be held in January 2027, while the Intermediate practicals will likely be held in the last week of January 2027.

Meanwhile, the theory examination for TS 1st and 2nd year students are expected to begin during the last week of February 2027. However, the official dates will be announced following the release of the timetable.

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Steps To Download TS Intermediate Exam Datesheet 2027

Following the given steps, students can download the exam timetable from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official TGBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the Announcement section.

Step 3: Select the notification link related to the TS Inter IPE 2027 Time Table.

Step 4: Click on the PDF link.

Step 5: Download it and check the subject-wise exam dates and timings carefully.

TS Intermediate Exam Datesheet 2027: Expected Timeline

Following the previous year's trends, the theory papers are expected to follow the 9 AM to 12 noon session. Students are advised to check the final timetable for the exact timing of each paper.