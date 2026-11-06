ICAI CA Foundation September Topper List 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the September session along with the topper list and pass percentage. Kansika from Hisar and Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad have jointly topped with 90.25%, scoring 361 marks each out of 400. A total of 1,04,240 candidates have appeared for the September 2-26 examination, out of which 19,736 candidates cleared the test, bringing the overall percentage to 18.93%.

The result download link is active on the institute’s official website at caresults.icai.org. Using their CA roll number and registration details, applicants can download their CA Foundation September scorecard and check their qualifying status.

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ICAI CA Foundation September Topper List 2026

According to the topper list released by ICAI, two candidates shared AIR 1 and 2, respectively. A total of five students topped the September 2026 list, showcasing their academic brilliance.

AIR Name City Marks Percentage 1 Kansika Hisar 361 90.25 1 Mahek Gupta Hyderabad 361 90.25 2 Sparsh Khandelwal Ajmer 359 89.75% 2 J Jayanth Chennai 359 89.75% 3 Vaibhavi Singhal Gwalior 358 89.50%

ICAI CA Foundation September Result 2026: Pass Percentage

The CA Foundation September 2-26 Examination was held on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026 across 580 exam centres nationwide. The overall pass percentage stood at 18.93%.

Gender Candidates appeared Candidates passed Pass percentage Male 53,398 10,931 20.47% Female 50,842 8,805 17.32% Total 1,04,240 19,736 18.93%

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result?

Students can follow the given steps to download their CA Foundation scorecard 2026 from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the institute's official website at caresults.icai.org.