- ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 results have been announced today.
- Candidates can download scorecards from the official website caresults.icai.org.
- ICAI has also published the merit list along with the results.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced results for the CA Foundation September Session 2026 examination today, November 6. Candidates who have appeared for the exam between September 16 and September 22, 2026, can download their scorecard from caresults.icai.org using their ICAI roll number and registration number. Along with the results, ICAI has also published the merit list PDF and toppers' list on the institute's official website. Only candidates who have cleared the September session can apply for the CA Inter January 2027 session, whose registration has already started.
Steps To Check ICAI CA Foundation September Result 2026
Here’s how candidates can access their results through the official website.
Step 1: Open the CA result page at caresults.icai.org.
Step 2: Select the link related to the CA Foundation September 2026 result.
Step 3: Enter your CA roll number and registration number.
Step 4: Fill in the CAPTCHA code and submit all details.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Check your qualifying status and download the PDF.
Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Practical Exam Dates Out For Winter Bound Schools, Check Key Guidelines Here
Details Mentioned On CA Foundation September Scorecard 2026
The scorecard will have the following details mentioned on it:
Course/exam name
Examination session/year
Roll number of the candidate
Course group name
Paper and their scores
Result status - pass/fail
Total marks
What After the Result Declaration?
Candidates who have passed must immediately apply for the Intermediate level through the institute’s official website. Those who did not clear the exam can apply for the reverification of the marks. The window may open soon via the SSP portal.
The CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams are now conducted three times a year: January, May, and September. For candidates to be certified as Chartered Accountants, they need to clear all three levels of the course.