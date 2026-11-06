ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced results for the CA Foundation September Session 2026 examination today, November 6. Candidates who have appeared for the exam between September 16 and September 22, 2026, can download their scorecard from caresults.icai.org using their ICAI roll number and registration number. Along with the results, ICAI has also published the merit list PDF and toppers' list on the institute's official website. Only candidates who have cleared the September session can apply for the CA Inter January 2027 session, whose registration has already started.

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Steps To Check ICAI CA Foundation September Result 2026

Here’s how candidates can access their results through the official website.

Step 1: Open the CA result page at caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Select the link related to the CA Foundation September 2026 result.

Step 3: Enter your CA roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Fill in the CAPTCHA code and submit all details.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Check your qualifying status and download the PDF.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Practical Exam Dates Out For Winter Bound Schools, Check Key Guidelines Here

Details Mentioned On CA Foundation September Scorecard 2026

The scorecard will have the following details mentioned on it:

Course/exam name

Examination session/year

Roll number of the candidate

Course group name

Paper and their scores

Result status - pass/fail

Total marks

What After the Result Declaration?

Candidates who have passed must immediately apply for the Intermediate level through the institute’s official website. Those who did not clear the exam can apply for the reverification of the marks. The window may open soon via the SSP portal.