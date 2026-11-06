Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 7, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 7, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Out: Download September Session Scorecard At caresults.icai.org, Check Direct Link Here

School Assembly National News Headlines for November 7

1. Himachal to get 11,973 MU electricity from Punjab, Haryana as SC settles decades-old energy dispute

2. Mahabharata, Arthashastra, Rajatarangini manuscripts added to UNESCO memory regional register

3. INS Sahyadri reaches Japan for multilateral naval exercise MALABAR 2026

4. Hyderabad Gets India's First Private Space Debris Removal Facility

5. Doctors warn that green crackers can trigger asthma and heart complications

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 7

1. Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes Nepal's Humla district

2. Malaysia’s former PM Najib will serve prison time at home after paying $12.3 million for a pardon

3. Turkish lawmakers approve three-nation defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

4. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon resigns after serving for around 18 months.

5. India announces extension of $500 million line of credit for Guyana

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 7

1. Tanvi Patri wins silver at Youth Olympics

2. Devon Conway ruled out of remaining matches; Kelly called in for the IND vs NZ ODI series

3. Australia recruits Mike Hussey as consultant for Ashes and 2027 World Cup

4. Deepti is among the six players in contention for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ honour

5. Malaysia Beat Korea 5-2 to Win Bronze at Men's Asian Champions Trophy