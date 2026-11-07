INI CET November Result 2026: All India Institute of Medical Sciences announced the INI CET result 2026 for the November session today, November 7, 2026, at aiimsexams.ac.in. The result is available in PDF format, containing roll numbers, categories, and percentiles of candidates. Along with it, the institute has also released the All India Merit List PDF. Candidates can download it and check their qualifying status and overall rank. Those who score the cutoff percentile will be invited for the counselling and seat allotment rounds. The INICET 2026 Nov session examination was conducted on November 1, 2026.

Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the result PDF.

How To Download INI CET November Result 2026?

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Step 2: Select the Postgraduate course section.

Step 3: Click on the INI CET 2026 Result link.

Step 4: The PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and check your result status.

INI CET November Result 2026: Qualifying Percentile

Candidates need to meet the qualifying percentile for their respective categories to qualify. Category-wise details are as follows:

General category: Minimum qualifying percentile is 50.

Reserved categories (EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PwD) have a minimum qualifying percentile of 45.

Based on category and AIIMS admission rules, the actual cut‑off may vary.

Through the INI CET exam, admissions are granted to MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS courses.