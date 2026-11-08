HighLights
  1. MSBSHSE released SSC, HSC 2027 exam timetables.
  2. HSC exams: February 8 to March 11, 2027.
  3. SSC exams: February 15 to March 15, 2027.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet OUT: The examination schedule of MSBSHSE for SSC and HSC board examinations 2027 has been published. The candidates who will appear in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can now see the date-wise schedule of examinations.

As per the schedule, HSC theory examinations of the Maharashtra Board will be held from 8th February to 11th March 2027, while SSC examinations will be conducted from 15th February to 15th March 2027. Examinations will be conducted in two shifts from 11 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

ALSO READ: MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased To 16,717 With One-Year Age Relaxation; Check New Exam Date Here

Maharashtra Board Exam 2027: Latest Updates on SSC, HSC Timetable

Particulars

HSC Class 12

SSC Class 10

Board

MSBSHSE

MSBSHSE

Examination

Board Theory Exam 2027    

Board Theory Exam 2027

Exam start date    

February 8, 2027

February 15, 2027

Last exam date

March 11, 2027

March 15, 2027

Morning shift

11 AM–2 PM

11 AM–2 PM

Afternoon shift

3 PM–6 PM

3 PM–6 PM

Practical exams

Check official timetable

January 28–February 13, 2027

Official website

mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board HSC Date Sheet 2027: Class 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates

Students can check the subject-wise examination schedule below.

Date

First Shift (11 AM–2 PM)

Second Shift (3 PM–6 PM)

February 8

English

February 9

Hindi

German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 10

Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali

Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali

February 11

Marathi Prakrit, Sanskrit

Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 12

Logic, Physics

February 13

Organisation of Commerce and Management

February 15

Secretarial Practice, Home Management, Education

February 16

Chemistry

Political Science

February 17

Economics

February 18

Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology

February 20

Mathematics and Statistics

Percussion Instruments (A)

February 22

Geology

Co-operation

February 23

Biology, History and Development of Indian Music

February 24

Food Science and Technology

Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation, Sanskrit Shastra and Art

February 25

Book-Keeping and Accountancy

Textiles

February 26

Defence Studies

February 27

Psychology

March 2

Vocational Subjects

Vocational and Bifocal Course Papers

March 3

Geography

March 4

Occupational Orientation, Library and Information Science

Vocational and Bifocal Course Papers

March 5

History

March 8

Bifocal Course Paper-I

March 9

Sociology

March 11

Bifocal Course Paper-II

ALSO READ: CAT Admit Card 2026 Out: IIM Indore Releases Hall Ticket At iimcat.ac.in, Exam On November 29, Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra Board SSC Date Sheet 2027: Class 10 Subject-Wise Exam Dates

Check the complete subject-wise examination schedule below.

Recommended For You

Date

First Shift (11 AM–2 PM)

Second Shift (3 PM–6 PM)

February 15

First Language – Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

Second/Third Language – German, French

February 16

Vocational and Special Subjects

February 18

Second/Third Language – Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

February 20

Second/Third Language – Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahlavi, Russian

February 22

First Language – English; Third Language – English

February 24

Second/Third Language – Hindi

February 26

Second/Third Language (Composite Course)

March 2

Mathematics Part I – Algebra

March 4

Mathematics Part II – Geometry

March 8

Science and Technology Part I

March 11

Science and Technology Part II

March 13

Social Sciences Paper I – History and Political Science

March 15  

Social Sciences Paper II – Geography

 

Direct PDF Download: Download Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Timetable 2027


Also In News