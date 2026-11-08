Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet OUT: The examination schedule of MSBSHSE for SSC and HSC board examinations 2027 has been published. The candidates who will appear in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can now see the date-wise schedule of examinations.

As per the schedule, HSC theory examinations of the Maharashtra Board will be held from 8th February to 11th March 2027, while SSC examinations will be conducted from 15th February to 15th March 2027. Examinations will be conducted in two shifts from 11 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.