- MSBSHSE released SSC, HSC 2027 exam timetables.
- HSC exams: February 8 to March 11, 2027.
- SSC exams: February 15 to March 15, 2027.
Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet OUT: The examination schedule of MSBSHSE for SSC and HSC board examinations 2027 has been published. The candidates who will appear in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can now see the date-wise schedule of examinations.
As per the schedule, HSC theory examinations of the Maharashtra Board will be held from 8th February to 11th March 2027, while SSC examinations will be conducted from 15th February to 15th March 2027. Examinations will be conducted in two shifts from 11 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.
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Maharashtra Board Exam 2027: Latest Updates on SSC, HSC Timetable
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Particulars
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HSC Class 12
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SSC Class 10
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Board
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MSBSHSE
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MSBSHSE
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Examination
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Board Theory Exam 2027
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Board Theory Exam 2027
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Exam start date
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February 8, 2027
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February 15, 2027
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Last exam date
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March 11, 2027
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March 15, 2027
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Morning shift
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11 AM–2 PM
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11 AM–2 PM
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Afternoon shift
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3 PM–6 PM
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3 PM–6 PM
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Practical exams
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Check official timetable
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January 28–February 13, 2027
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Official website
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mahahsscboard.in
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mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra Board HSC Date Sheet 2027: Class 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates
Students can check the subject-wise examination schedule below.
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Date
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First Shift (11 AM–2 PM)
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Second Shift (3 PM–6 PM)
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February 8
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English
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—
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February 9
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Hindi
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German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
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February 10
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Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali
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Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
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February 11
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Marathi Prakrit, Sanskrit
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Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
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February 12
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Logic, Physics
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—
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February 13
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Organisation of Commerce and Management
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—
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February 15
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—
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Secretarial Practice, Home Management, Education
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February 16
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Chemistry
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Political Science
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February 17
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Economics
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—
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February 18
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Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology
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—
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February 20
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Mathematics and Statistics
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Percussion Instruments (A)
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February 22
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Geology
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Co-operation
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February 23
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Biology, History and Development of Indian Music
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—
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February 24
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Food Science and Technology
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Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation, Sanskrit Shastra and Art
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February 25
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Book-Keeping and Accountancy
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Textiles
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February 26
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—
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Defence Studies
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February 27
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Psychology
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—
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March 2
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Vocational Subjects
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Vocational and Bifocal Course Papers
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March 3
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Geography
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—
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March 4
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Occupational Orientation, Library and Information Science
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Vocational and Bifocal Course Papers
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March 5
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History
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—
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March 8
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Bifocal Course Paper-I
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—
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March 9
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Sociology
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—
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March 11
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Bifocal Course Paper-II
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—
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Maharashtra Board SSC Date Sheet 2027: Class 10 Subject-Wise Exam Dates
Check the complete subject-wise examination schedule below.
Recommended For You
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Date
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First Shift (11 AM–2 PM)
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Second Shift (3 PM–6 PM)
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February 15
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First Language – Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
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Second/Third Language – German, French
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February 16
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Vocational and Special Subjects
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—
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February 18
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Second/Third Language – Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
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—
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February 20
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Second/Third Language – Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahlavi, Russian
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—
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February 22
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First Language – English; Third Language – English
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—
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February 24
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Second/Third Language – Hindi
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—
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February 26
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Second/Third Language (Composite Course)
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—
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March 2
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Mathematics Part I – Algebra
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—
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March 4
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Mathematics Part II – Geometry
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—
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March 8
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Science and Technology Part I
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—
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March 11
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Science and Technology Part II
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—
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March 13
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Social Sciences Paper I – History and Political Science
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—
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March 15
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Social Sciences Paper II – Geography
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—
Direct PDF Download: Download Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Timetable 2027