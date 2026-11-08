MPSC Recruitment 2026: The vacancies for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 have been raised by the MPSC from 5,707 to 16,717. This rise in the number of vacancies is due to the addition of 11,010 new vacancies to cope with the recruitment demands of different government departments.

Along with the change in the vacancies, there will be a change in the date of the preliminary exam. It will now be held on January 24, 2027, instead of January 3, 2027. The application process has been reopened from November 13 to 27, 2026.

The commission has issued a corrigendum announcing the revised vacancy count, application schedule and examination date. Candidates can check the latest updates below.

The application facility will benefit both new applicants and candidates who have already registered for the examination.

MPSC will reopen the application window from November 13 to November 27, 2026, after adding 11,010 vacancies.

New candidates: Eligible candidates can submit fresh applications for the available posts.

Previously registered candidates: Those who meet the educational qualifications for newly added cadres can submit their preferences without filling out a fresh application.

The commission will provide the application and preference-submission link on its official website during the specified period.

MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026: One-Year Age Relaxation Announced

Candidates appearing for the MPSC Group-C Recruitment Examination 2026 will also benefit from a one-time relaxation of one year in the upper age limit.

The Maharashtra government's General Administration Department issued a Government Resolution on November 5, 2026, granting the relaxation for entry into government services.

Eligible candidates should refer to the official government resolution and MPSC notification to check the revised age criteria applicable to their respective categories and posts.

MPSC Group-C Exam Pattern 2026 and Selection Process

MPSC will organize a single common preliminary test for both the announced and new cadres.

It is made clear by the commission that the prelims test will be organized in accordance with the syllabus announced on November 15, 2022. The candidates need to proceed with their preparation as per the present syllabus.

As far as the Main Test is concerned, the selection process will vary in accordance with the educational qualifications needed for the posts.

For administrative cadres: A Common Main Test will be organized in accordance with the examination scheme and syllabus.

For cadres needing particular educational qualifications: Different Main Tests will be organized for such cadres.

For new cadres: The syllabus for the Main Test for the same will be formulated with priority and published on the MPSC website.

ALSO READ: INI CET November Result 2026 Out: AIIMS Delhi Releases Merit List PDF Today, Check Steps To Download And Qualifying Percentile Here

The examination scheme of MPSC has been amended by adding 21 more cadres in the Group C recruitment process. It is recommended that candidates see the latest corrigendum and official notifications before applying.

Official Website: MPSC Official Website